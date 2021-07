Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Barbara Yanni to fill a vacancy on its Board of Directors. Since her retirement from Merck & Co. in 2014, where she served as Vice President and Chief Licensing Officer, Ms. Yanni has served as a director of multiple publicly traded and privately held biopharmaceutical companies. She brings extensive experience in corporate development, licensing and financial evaluation to Oncorus, as the company advances its pipeline of intratumorally (iTu) administered oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus immunotherapies and intravenously (IV) administered Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) immunotherapies.