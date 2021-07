Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. The only thing more exciting than knowing Season 2 of Outer Banks is finally here is hearing Chase Stokes’ quote about working with Madelyn Cline, his girlfriend both on and off screen. During a July 28 interview with V Man, Stokes gushed about how much he loves sharing the small screen with Cline, and the reason why their relationship works so well makes so much sense. “We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” Stokes said. “We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: ‘Is there something here?’ That was all after the fact.”