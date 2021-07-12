TNT Offers Titans Who's Who Ahead of Tonight's Season 1 Premiere
With only one month to go before (now) HBO Max's Titans returns for its third season, TNT is offering viewers a chance to catch up starting Monday night, July 12, when it begins airing the first season with limited commercial interruptions. But that's not all because the cable network has also offered a series of "Titans 101" posts via Instagram to offer some backstory intel on our heroes. That means looks at Brenton Thwaites (Robin/Nightwing), Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin/Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Wonder Girl)- all waiting for you below.bleedingcool.com
