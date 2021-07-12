TNT Offers Titans Who's Who Ahead of Tonight's Season 1 Premiere

Yesterday, The CW released a new trailer for the return of DC's Stargirl for a second season. In the preview, we see Courtney (Brec Bassinger) having a hard time letting go of the super-heroics even if it means her family and school lives suffer. And though Pat (Luke Wilson) and the rest of the team try to get her to take a break and appreciate a little normalcy for as long as it lasts, Courtney can't shake this feeling that there's something much bigger and deadlier on the way. Based on what we've seen so far and from what you're about to hear from the cast? It sounds like she's right- but that doesn't necessarily make the others wrong. Bassinger, Wilson, Yvette Monreal (Yolanda Montez / Wildcat), Anjelika Washington (Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite), Cameron Gellman (Rick Tyler / Hourman) Meg DeLacy (Cindy Burman / Shiv) and more discuss what viewers can expect from what's to come- including Nick Tarabay's Eclipso, Jonathan Cake's The Shade, and more.