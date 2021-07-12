Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TNT Offers Titans Who's Who Ahead of Tonight's Season 1 Premiere

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only one month to go before (now) HBO Max's Titans returns for its third season, TNT is offering viewers a chance to catch up starting Monday night, July 12, when it begins airing the first season with limited commercial interruptions. But that's not all because the cable network has also offered a series of "Titans 101" posts via Instagram to offer some backstory intel on our heroes. That means looks at Brenton Thwaites (Robin/Nightwing), Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin/Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Wonder Girl)- all waiting for you below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Ritchson
Person
Anna Diop
Person
Ryan Potter
Person
Brenton Thwaites
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
Person
Teagan Croft
Person
Curran Walters
Person
Minka Kelly
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Robin
Person
Akiva Goldsman
Person
Conor Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Titans#Television#Tnt#Instagram A#Scarecrow Makes#Gotham#Weed Road Pictures#Berlanti Productions#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesAndroid Authority

When is Titans Season 3 coming to HBO Max?

It’s been a hot minute since fans of the DC Comics superhero team TV show Titans have seen new episodes. However, the wait for Titans Season 3 won’t be much longer now. Here’s all the info you will need about the Titans Season 3 release date on its new streaming home, HBO Max.
TV SeriesGamespot

DC's Stargirl Will Bring The Scares In Season 2, Crossover With Earth-2's Flash

The first season of Stargirl hit the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service and surprised us with fun characters and a strong thread of family that went through both the heroes and villains' storylines. For Stargirl Season 2, though, the show is delving into horror, creator and executive producer Geoff Johns said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Geoff Johns Teases Jay Garrick’s Upcoming Appearance In Stargirl Season 2

Geoff Johns Teases Jay Garrick’s Upcoming Appearance In Stargirl Season 2. Stargirl wasn’t originally conceived as being part of The CW’s Arrowverse. But thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths, the shows now inhabits a neighboring timeline. And in an upcoming episode of Stargirl’s second season, Courtney Whitmore will cross paths with Earth-2’s Jay Garrick, as John Wesley Shipp reprises his role from The Flash. During a recent press conference (via EW), showrunner Geoff Johns hinted at what this means for the series’ future.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Cast Talk The Shade, Eclipso & What's to Come

Yesterday, The CW released a new trailer for the return of DC's Stargirl for a second season. In the preview, we see Courtney (Brec Bassinger) having a hard time letting go of the super-heroics even if it means her family and school lives suffer. And though Pat (Luke Wilson) and the rest of the team try to get her to take a break and appreciate a little normalcy for as long as it lasts, Courtney can't shake this feeling that there's something much bigger and deadlier on the way. Based on what we've seen so far and from what you're about to hear from the cast? It sounds like she's right- but that doesn't necessarily make the others wrong. Bassinger, Wilson, Yvette Monreal (Yolanda Montez / Wildcat), Anjelika Washington (Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite), Cameron Gellman (Rick Tyler / Hourman) Meg DeLacy (Cindy Burman / Shiv) and more discuss what viewers can expect from what's to come- including Nick Tarabay's Eclipso, Jonathan Cake's The Shade, and more.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Geoff Johns Teases Mini Arrowverse Crossover in Season 2

In just under a month, DC's Stargirl returns for its second season, and while The CW series has plenty of exciting elements in store for fans—including the arrival of the terrifying villain Eclipso and the introduction of Jade, daughter of original Green Lantern Alan Scott—one thing that DC fans are especially excited about is the Arrowverse "crossover" of sorts happening when The Flash star John Wesley Shipp brings Jay Garrick to the series. Shipp is set to guest star in the ninth episode of the season where he'll play Jay as the Golden Age Flash and a member of Earth-2's Justice Society of America. According to series creator Geoff Johns, Shipp's appearance on DC's Stargirl will directly connect the series with the greater Arrowverse in the flashback episode and may open the door to more crossovers in the future.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Trailer for STARGIRL Season 2 - "A New Beginning Could Be the End"

The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of DC’s Stargirl. I actually enjoyed the first season of this series, and it looks like this new season will be quite enjoyable. Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young...
TV SeriesCentral Illinois Proud

EXCLUSIVE: DC Titans Showrunner talks Season 3, move to HBO Max

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — DC fans are gearing up for season 3 of Titans. The first two seasons started on the DC Universe, season three is transitioning to HBO Max. WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with the series’ showrunner, Greg Walker, about the changes fans could see this season. QUESTION: Talk...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Marc Guggenheim Shares Look Back at Crisis Crossover Creative Process

It's pretty amazing to see where The CW's Arrowverse is in heading into the second half of 2021, especially with respect to "The Big Three." The Stephen Amell-starring Arrow has shuffled off the network's programming coil, Supergirl is preparing to wrap up Melissa Benoist's 6th & final season, and The Flash star Grant Gustin speeds into an 8th season that many speculate will be its' last. And it's easy to pinpoint where it all began, with 2019's sixth annual Arrowverse crossover event that found Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow facing a… "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Now, crossover creator Marc Guggenheim is sharing an "artifact" from the multi-series event's planning stages.
MoviesComicBook

J.K. Simmons In Talks To Return As Commissioner Gordon In Batgirl Movie

Fans recently learned that Leslie Grace would be portraying the beloved DC icon Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max movie, and while we're still waiting on more details about her take on Barbara Gordon, a new report by THR says that J.K. Simmons could be making his DC movie universe return in the project. He is evidently in talks to reprise the role of Barbara's father Commissioner Gordon in the film, a role he last played in Zack Snyder's Justice League. The landscape has changed quite a bit since he initially signed on for DC's expanding movie universe, so it's nice to have him back in the fold.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 Preview: Jonathan & John Henry Share a Bond

After a short break to build up the anticipation (though we're pretty sure there were many more legit reasons than that), The CW's Superman & Lois comes storming back to Tuesday nights beginning August 10th for the first of the season's two final episodes. With Tal-Rho / Eradicator now free and out sucking up as much solar power as possible, things are going to get really nasty for Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass). But as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, there's a ton of tension and bad blood that needs to be sorted out before any buildings get lept in a single bound. Here's a look at "The Eradicator", with Superman & Lois set to return on August 10th:
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stargirl Creator Explains The 'Grander Universe' With John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick And Joel McHale's Starman

The CW is the place to be on broadcast TV when it comes to DC Comics superhero action, and Stargirl (starring Brec Bassinger as the titular superhero) will return for Season 2 in August. The show will officially get one step closer to the larger Arrowverse with even more heroes at the forefront, with appearances from John Wesley Shipp's speedster Jay Garrick and Joel McHale's Starman on the way. Stargirl creator and showrunner Geoff Johns previewed the "grander universe" of Season 2, with these two stars and heroes in the mix.
TV & Videosiconvsicon.com

‘The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season’ Set To Hit Blu-ray In October!

It’s time to escape the Mirrorverse, resurrect the Speed Force and make every second count! The Flash is back to protect Central City with his lightning-fast reflexes – and fans will be zooming in to pick up the highest-rated series on The CW – as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12, 2021. Speed-watch all 18 riveting episodes from season seven, plus never-before-seen bonus content including deleted scenes and a gag reel. The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($44.98 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($49.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy