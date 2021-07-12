Cancel
Are Victor LaValle & Marco Checchetto On a Storm Arakko X-Men Comic?

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for some utter, utter mindless speculation. Not sourced to anything other than joining the dots and crossing some fingers. We know that Victor LaValle is working on an X-Men-related comic. We do not know what. Victor LaValle is the author of the short story collection Slapboxing with Jesus, four novels, The Ecstatic, Big Machine, The Devil in Silver, and The Changeling and two novellas, Lucretia and the Kroons and The Ballad of Black Tom, creator and writer of a comic book Victor LaValle's Destroyer, wrote for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Bestiary #1 and teaches at Columbia University. He tweeted out "I don't know if that will happen just yet but I have seen a few inked pages of issue 1 and let me tell you…it's going to be tremendous." Best guesses have to be a new title drawn by Marco Checchetto who recently left Daredevil for a brand new thing. And further guesses might be a Storm, Queen Of Arakko and Regent Of Sol comic book... this is of course just mindless speculation. But who knows?

Comicsbleedingcool.com

It's X-Factor Time, Ya Blorks in X-Men Legends #5 [Preview]

MAY210589 – X-MEN LEGENDS #5 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99. MAY210588 – X-MEN LEGENDS #5 NAUCK PUZZLE VAR – $3.99. PETER DAVID RETURNS TO PLACE A MISSING PIECE OF THE X-FACTOR PUZZLE!. Mutants have taken hostages, and X-Factor is taking the blame! But before judgment is rendered for POLARIS,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Releases X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto Trailer

Marvel has released a new trailer for X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the upcoming miniseries from Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck. The story follows up on the Scarlet Witch's death at the end of the Hellfire Gala. Magneto invited Wanda to the event and was the last person seen with her. Magneto quickly becomes the prime suspect in X-Factor's investigation of her murder, given Magneto and Wanda's history and Wanda's reputation among mutants. But did Magneto kill the woman he raised as his daughter? The question will divide the mutants of Krakoa and threaten to drive a wedge between the X-Men and the Avengers.

