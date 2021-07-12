Xiaomi Mi 12 shaping up to be a 2021 flagship flagship-killer thanks to purported premium specs and new display rumors

Honor is coming back to the global market with the Honor 50 series: a lineup of devices ranging from the budget segment to the upper-midange one which includes three variants. The Honor 50 Pro is the most advanced one but, despite it is a Pro variant, it is not a flagship. As mentioned above it is an upper-midrange phone with 5G support, and that is exactly the reason why we decided to compare it to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. While waiting for the global launch of the new premium phone, you can now discover the differences between Honor 50 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.