Xiaomi Mi 12 shaping up to be a 2021 flagship flagship-killer thanks to purported premium specs and new display rumors
We recently reported about the potential specs for the Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra and now we have some apparent details pertaining to the regular Mi 12 smartphone. While there are some unsurprising similarities between the two, there are also some new details that have surfaced, including information about the alleged display for the Xiaomi Mi 12. A Xiaomi smartphone with the model code “2112123AC” has reportedly turned up on the International Mobile Equipment Identity database, with some linking it to the Mi 12.www.notebookcheck.net
