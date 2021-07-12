Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Take Style Inspiration From These Fashionable Leo Celebrities

By Maria Gracia Santillana
Posted by 
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leos, known for their passionate, fiery and headstrong personalities, can always be counted on for their fashion sense. Fans of bright colors, bold looks and fashion risks, Leos' closets are nothing short of inspirational (via StitchFix). Born between July 22 and August 22, this summer zodiac sign has given us some of the most iconic fashion looks. Whether they're rocking a glamorous vintage piece or stepping it up with a casual-chic off-duty look, Leos are always packed with personality (via Vogue).

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Book#British Royal Family#Stitchfix#Block#Elle#American Music Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVogue

From Head To Toe, How Jennifer Lopez Looks That Insanely Good At 52

At 52, Jennifer Lopez has never looked better. With a body seemingly carved by the gods, she is also in possession of an equally beautiful face, hair, skin and everything in between. How on earth does she do it? As well as a healthy portion of really good genetics, British Vogue takes a look at the treatments and experts she sees as part of her beauty and wellness routine.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

How Kitty Spencer’s Wedding Became the Fashion Olympics

The Olympics may be underway in Tokyo, but another equally athletic event is taking place in Rome, Italy: the days-long wedding of Kitty Spencer (Princess Diana’s niece) to multimillionaire Michael Lewis. Though the event was technically held on Sunday, the event remains ongoing. As the Daily Mail put it, Spencer is “a society bride with stamina” who has bravely partied for four days straight.
CelebritiesElite Daily

12 Leo Celebrities That Are As Fierce As Lions

Leo season is upon us. These celebrities are so fierce, it’s no surprise they’re the sign of the lion. Leos tend to love the spotlight, so Lopez, who was born on July 24, definitely landed herself the right career. The enigmatic superstar has big Leo energy every time she hits the stage.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

The Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand Lezat Makes Effortless Style an Actual Thing

Drop everything. Jennifer Lopez just introduced us to the cutest, affordable fashion brand, and we can't believe we haven't come across it sooner. But now that we have let us clue you in on Lezat, a sustainable clothing brand that's not only home to tons of easy-to-wear pieces that fit into every wardrobe, but that's also making effortless style an actual thing. (And, btw, we're talking, you'll turn heads in all their pieces from cozy jumpsuits to stylish activewear and even silk pajama sets.) So no wonder celebrities like Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio have been seen rocking the brand; they seriously make some of the most ready-to-wear statement pieces. (We're looking at you Neon Tie Dye Restore soft Terry Jumpsuit.)
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Is That Dua Lipa, or a Certain French Queen?

If there’s one thing we know about Dua Lipa’s style, it’s that she always takes a pick-and-mix approach to fashion from decades past. Just last week, she’s worn a baby pink Blumarine crop top and snakeskin print jeans (channeling Y2K style, a perennial favorite of Lipa’s) during a holiday to Kosovo; while earlier this month, she sported a red mini dress and Marine Serre go boots to celebrate the Euros soccer final, making for a look that could have come straight out of Swinging Sixties London.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Andrea Iyamah Created a Bucket Hat That's Magically Also a Drink Cooler

Some of our favorite things in life are items that can pull double duty. A tint you can wear on both your cheeks and your lips, or a dress that can be casual but also work for fancy occasions. So, when we found out that designer Andrea Iyamah was collaborating with alcohol brand Plume & Petal to create a bucket hat that can transform into a cooler, we couldn't believe the brilliance — or how perfect it was for our summer and early fall celebrations.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Celeb-Loved Products on Sale Now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has so many celeb-loved products on sale. Fashion, beauty and home items stars have shared as their favorites are discounted at the department store's biggest sale event of the year. From an anti-aging skincare tool and sculpting leggings to a super cozy blanket, ET Style has gathered the best deals on celebrity-approved items.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

How TikTok Helped Hedi Slimane Kill the Skinny Jean

Hedi Slimane is the only designer on earth who can make pants headline news. In his Spring 2022 “Cosmic Cruiser” collection for Celine, the man who put the world into skinny jeans abandoned his beloved silhouette for a newer, younger model: a pair of blousy denim trousers called the ELEPHANT. This was a big deal. And to understand how we got here, you have to look at how high fashion and TikTok’s strange, ambivalent relationship—a relationship Slimane seems to understand better than any of his peers.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Is Fashion Finally Ready to Move Beyond Gendered Style?

Telfar Clemens and Ashton Sanders attend the 2019 Met Gala. Shopping comes with its own frustrations when we're forced to stick to one of two genders: male or female. The male section typically has oversize silhouettes, whereas the female section is often full of body-conscious silhouettes and feminine finishes. So what do you do if you don't fall into these narrow categories or you want to shop across genders? For a long time, fashion didn't really have an answer to this (aka, it's your problem), but with more and more consumers seeking out gender-neutral apparel, the industry is being forced to question outdated gender norms.
CelebritiesPosted by
Benzinga

Dua Lipa Sued After Sharing Paparazzi Photo Of Herself On Instagram

British singer Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement for running a press agency’s photograph of her on her Instagram page without permission. What Happened: The BBC reports that Integral Images Inc., a New York City-based photography and videography service, took Lipa’s photograph on Feb. 3, 2019 while she was standing in line at an airport. The photograph showed the singer holding her airline ticket and passport while wearing an oversized hat.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Hospitalized Amid Marital Woes With Dean McDermott

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who is rumored to have split with her actor husband, takes to social media to share a picture of herself in her hospital bed. AceShowbiz - It might have been a difficult time for Tori Spelling. The former "BH90210" star, who reportedly has marital issues with husband Dean McDermott, revealed that she is currently hospitalized.

Comments / 0

Community Policy