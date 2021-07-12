Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Julián Castro

primetimer.com
 19 days ago

Showing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Julián Castro" Former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro joins NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst. Castro, the Housing and Urban Development secretary under Obama and former mayor of San Antonio, was introduced in his new... Posted Thursday 11/14/19 at 7:32PM...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Cristela Alonzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Analyst#Presidential Debate#Democratic Debate#Nbc News#Msnbc#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden reads ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’ note passed to him by brave aide

Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide. The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”. The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera – and immediately went viral on social media. Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Laura Ingraham loses her cool as Alan Dershowitz challenges her anti-vax narrative

Fox TV host Laura Ingraham locked horns with lawyer Alan Dershowitz over the prospect of mandated vaccinations.Mr Dershowitz, was arguing the case for compulsory vaccination and made a comparison between Covid-19 and smallpox on The Ingraham Angle.He said: “As far as mandating vaccination, I think the Supreme Court would uphold gradual mandating of vaccination. First, conditioning going to school on getting vaccinated, conditioning getting on airplanes, conditioning getting in crowded buildings.”The former Harvard Law School professor continued, telling Ms Ingraham that George Washington had mandated vaccination against smallpox for his troops during the Revolutionary War.Ms Ingraham, who has taken...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Rep. Jim Jordan Polled People On ‘Trust’ And Received A Blunt Home Truth

On Thursday, the Donald Trump apologist asked who they trusted less: Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who has helped guide the country through the coronavirus pandemic; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the House intelligence committee chair who helped lead Trump’s first impeachment; or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
Texas Statecheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Rachel Maddow Reveal In July That Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Is Higher Than Ted Cruz In Texas?

A post shared on Instagram claims MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow recently revealed President Joe Biden has a higher approval rating in Texas than Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. While Maddow did highlight in May a poll that showed Biden having a higher approval rating than Cruz in Texas, a more recent poll from June 2021 shows Biden’s and Cruz’s respective approval ratings were the same. Maddow has not highlighted any other polls comparing their approval ratings on her show or her social media recently.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Jim Jordan on Jan 6 hearing: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday the House Jan 6 Select Committee held their first hearing since subversive Trumplican Rep. Jim Jordan was rejected as a member of the Committee in part because he may be a material witness subpoenaed to testify before it. The Committee heard from four Washington D.C. Metropolitan...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin booed by fellow Senate Democrats after raising deficit concerns over infrastructure: rpt

Senate Democrats reportedly booed their fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he mentioned the national deficit during a Tuesday caucus luncheon. Though it's not clear why he brought up the sore subject, Politico, the first to report the incident, speculated that it may be related to concerns around the $3.5 trillion price tag of the Senate Democrats' infrastructure reconciliation bill – a number that Manchin has suggested is far too lofty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy