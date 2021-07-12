Texas football keeps slight edge over OU for 5-Star OG Devon Campbell
What is likely considered to be one of the three or four most important targets remaining from this point on for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class is the elite five-star Bowie offensive guard Devon Campbell. Texas had its first really big miss on the recruiting trail for the 2022 class last week by seeing the five-star Summer Creek offensive tackle Kelvin Banks commit to the Oregon Ducks over this program and the rival Texas A&M Aggies.hookemheadlines.com
