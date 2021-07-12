Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

UT Health East Texas offers webinar on back pain

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPTWS_0auXcn3N00
courtesy photo

UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, titled Back Pain: Is It Always a Herniated Disc? The seminar will be presented by David Olvera, MD, board-certified and fellowship-trained interventional pain specialist from UT Health East Texas Physicians Tyler.

The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on its Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.

Comments / 0

Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
1K+
Followers
61
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Back Pain#Md#Ut Health East Texas#Uthealtheasttexas Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Health Services
Related
Tyler, TXKSLA

UT Health East Texas: COVID-19 hospitalizations tripled in about 2 weeks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in East Texas have tripled in just about two weeks, according to UT Health East Texas. “Our hospitalized numbers have tripled in about two weeks,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer. “From single digits here in Tyler to, if you take our two Smith County hospitals, up into the 30s now. So we’ve literally tripled.”
Center, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

UT Health East Texas Olympic Center re-certified as Medical Fitness Facility

The UT Health East Texas Olympic Center is pleased to announce that it has achieved its re-certification by the Medical Fitness Association, the country’s leading organization dedicated solely to medically integrated wellness and fitness facilities. This certification represents a significant commitment on the part of the UT Health East Texas Olympic Center to offer the highest standards of professional expertise and quality programming. The UT Health East Texas Olympic Center is here to help members develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle that minimizes the risk of illness and disease and promote overall wellness.
Houston, TXKHOU

Texas Rich offers pain treatment potentially covered by Medicare

HOUSTON — Medicare patients: to get pre-qualified for your non-invasive therapy and get your pain under control, as well as receive a free consultation with Texas Rich, give them a call at (281) 606-0905 and for more information log on to TexasRich2020.com. This content sponsored by: Texas Regenerative and Integrative...
Tyler, TXLongview News-Journal

East Texas nonprofit group spreads message of mental health awareness through rock painting

TYLER — The parents of a 12-year-old girl who committed suicide have turned their grieving process into a way to spread a message of mental health awareness and kindness. Michael and Jessica Domingos, the founders of Tiny Evie Rocks, received painted rocks during the funeral of their daughter, Evie. Since then, the nonprofit organization has been growing and serving as an outlet for grief.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Connectus Health Offers Free Back-to-School Services

Through the end of August, Connectus Health is offering physicals and immunizations with no out-of-pocket costs to prepare children and teens to return to fall classes. Appointments, available at the Vine Hill and Priest Lake locations, should be booked by calling 615.292.9770. For those with coverage, insurance will be billed, but there will be no additional charges for families, and insurance is not required to receive the preventive physicals or necessary immunizations. Additionally, Connectus and community resources coordinators are on staff at both clinics who can assist with other needs including pantry items, diapers and personal hygiene items for those in need.
Hendersonville, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Free Webinar Will Deal With Chronic Shoulder Pain

Because so much is resting on your shoulders, it’s important to take care of them. Shoulder pain and injuries can be taxing on your daily routines, preventing you from doing the things you love. AdventHealth Hendersonville invites the public to a free webinar featuring Dr. Robert Boykin, orthopedic surgeon. Boykin...
Hattiesburg, MSWJTV.com

Forrest General Hospital offers new treatment option for heart disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General has announced a new treatment option for patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The new technology uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up kidney stones. It is now available to treat problematic calcium in the coronary arteries that can reduce blood flow in the heart.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy