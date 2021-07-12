UT Health East Texas offers webinar on back pain

courtesy photo

UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, titled Back Pain: Is It Always a Herniated Disc? The seminar will be presented by David Olvera, MD, board-certified and fellowship-trained interventional pain specialist from UT Health East Texas Physicians Tyler.

The seminar is free, and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on its Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.