BNP Paribas Securities Services’ ESG Marketplace, Manaos, Onboards Util, V.E., Part of Moody’s ESG Solutions

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article’ ESG marketplace, Manaos, has confirmed the onboarding of new partners – Util and V.E, which is part of Moody’s ESG Solutions – in order to enhance its sustainability data and analytics product offering. Manaos, which is described as an open-servicing platform specifically developed for institutional investors to effectively manage...

#Bnp Paribas#Esg#Onboarding#Esg Marketplace#Moody#Moody S Esg Solutions#Fintech#Un#Onboarded Data#Clarity Ai#Global Head
