Cyberpunk 2077 was the best selling PS4 game in June 2021 despite Sony's warnings about its performance
Cyberpunk 2077's relation with the PlayStation Store had been rocky, to put it mildly. Sony unceremoniously booted the doomed AAA title off its platform due to its less-than-ideal performance on the PS4. Thankfully, it has now returned to the PS Store, but with a giant sign asking PS4 owners to steer clear of it. That sign doesn't seem to have deterred anyone from buying Cyberpunk 2077 at all, as it is June 2021's best selling game for the PS4 in both North America and the EU. The best part is that it outsold its competition in the nine-odd days since its June 21 return.www.notebookcheck.net
