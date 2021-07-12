Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 was the best selling PS4 game in June 2021 despite Sony's warnings about its performance

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077's relation with the PlayStation Store had been rocky, to put it mildly. Sony unceremoniously booted the doomed AAA title off its platform due to its less-than-ideal performance on the PS4. Thankfully, it has now returned to the PS Store, but with a giant sign asking PS4 owners to steer clear of it. That sign doesn't seem to have deterred anyone from buying Cyberpunk 2077 at all, as it is June 2021's best selling game for the PS4 in both North America and the EU. The best part is that it outsold its competition in the nine-odd days since its June 21 return.

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Game Console#European Union#The Playstation Store#The Ps Store#Eu#Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart#Projekt Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
SONY
News Break
Spider-Man
Related
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

The best discounts on PS4 and PS5 games with the Summer Sale on PS Store

The first wave of Summer sales by PS Store it’s here until the next August 4 and with them hundreds of discounts on the best videogames in PS4 Y PS5, among them, authentic bestsellers such as FIFA 21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Hitman 3 or Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, among many others. And it is that the Summer Sales of PlayStation they always bring us the best titles at unbeatable prices, the perfect opportunity to get those games that complete our digital collection or those desired games on which we expected a good discount on their base price, with more than 700 games below 10 euros .
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

NPD: PS5 Remains Fastest-Selling Console in US History, Ratchet & Clank Was June’s Best-Selling Game

NPD Group’s U.S. video game retail report for the month of June 2021 is in, and it reveals an overall increase in consumer spending compared to the same period last year. In terms of hardware, Xbox Series X/S was the best-selling platform in dollar sales. However, it was Nintendo Switch that sold the most units. Xbox’s June dollar sales set a new record for Microsoft, beating a previous record the company set in June 2011.
Video GamesGamespot

Detroit: Become Human Sells 6 Million Copies, Becomes Quantic Dream's Best-Selling Game

Detroit: Become Human has passed another sales milestone on its way to becoming the best-selling game of all time from developer Quantic Dream. Become Human, which was originally released in 2018 for PS4, has now sold 6 million copies in total. This includes 1 million on PC as of July 6, 2021. Additionally, Quantic Dream said the game became the fifth most-streamed PC game on PlayStation Now for Spring 2021.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

PS Vita Received its Last New Game Releases Today, Sony Has Closed Submissions for the Handheld

The PS Vita received its last and final batch of game releases today, July 20, 2021, as Sony closed new submissions for the nearly decade-old portable console earlier this month. A total of six games were targeted for releases to the store today, which Sony states will continue to operate for the foreseeable future. Previously, Sony had planned to close the PS Vita store on August 27, 2021, but the decision was later revoked after a widespread outcry from fans.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Best travel cases for PS4 in 2021

There are times where you absolutely have to hit the road with your PS4. Maybe you're heading to a gaming convention and want to set up your console in your hotel room between competitions, or maybe your parents are dragging you on a summer-long RV trip across America. Whenever I need to move my PS4 from point A to point B, I use a case so I'm not cut off from the best PS4 Pro enhanced games. Whether you need more storage space or just need something simple, there's an option for everybody. Whatever you choose, be thankful you aren't lugging around a PS5.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

10 best PS4 games: From ‘God of War’ to ‘Resident Evil’, don’t miss these classic titles

The PlayStation 4 is a machine of real beauty. Released in 2013 to critical acclaim and noted for its glorious technical performance, it’s sold over 100 million units in less than a decade. And while its successor, the PlayStation 5, launched last year and is expected to supersede the PS4 in sales, the PlayStation 4 still offers a vast and intricate library of excellent games which are, of course, compatible with the PlayStation 5.If you’re still searching for a PS5, you’re not alone. People up and down the country are still struggling to get their hands on the elusive console...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS Plus August 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Leaked by Sony

There are leaks, and then there's Sony simply uploading August 2021's PlayStation Plus lineup to its own official website well ahead of time. Yes, the hardware manufacturer has leaked its own reveal by updating PlayStation.com with the free PS Plus titles we can look forward to playing next month. Available...
Video GamesTwinfinite

REPLACED Interview: Devs Talk About the Upcoming Cyberpunk Game That Lit Up E3 2021

REPLACED made a big splash at E3 2021, and for good reason — the upcoming cinematic platformer oozes cool, from its gorgeous 2.5D pixelated art aesthetic to the promise of a thrilling cyberpunk story set in a grim dystopia. The brilliantly directed trailer depicted a tantalizing and mysterious gaming experience that we here at Twinfinite have been making a song and dance over ever since.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Observer: System Redux Brings the Cyberpunk Thriller to PS4 and Xbox One Today

Observer: System Redux is finally bringing its dark, cyberpunk atmosphere to PS4 and Xbox One in both digital and physical releases. This revamped version of the game will allow PlayStation and Xbox players to dive deeper into its haunting dystopian world than ever before. It also allows for a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.
FIFAIGN

Best PS5 and PS4 Game Deals From the PlayStation Summer Sale

Judgment - Rs. 1,624 (MRP is Rs. 2,499) Observer: System Redux - Rs. 1,872 (MRP is Rs. 2,497) Ride 4 - Rs. 1,799 (MRP is Rs. 3,999) Demon's Souls - Rs. 3,749 (MRP is Rs. 4,999) Returnal - Rs. 3,749 (MRP is Rs. 4,999) PS4 Game Discounts- PlayStation Summer Sale...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

PS5 has Sold 10 Million Copies Worldwide, the Fastest-Selling Console in Sony’s History

Sony Interactive Entertainment has published a rather emotional blog post, where they announced that they have reached a new milestone. Through hardships, tough times, and a global pandemic, PS5 has somehow managed to become the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment. There have been many supply problems throughout the last two years, but SIE overcame that and successfully sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles on a global level.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

PlayStation Plus Games Line-Up For August 2021 Unveiled

Haven’t added your PlayStation Plus free games to your library this month? Better hurry up, as Sony Interactive Entertainment will be offering a brand new trio of titles from 3 August 2021. The PlayStation team has confirmed that three games will be available as free downloads for subscribers of the service – two being PlayStation 4 games which are also backwards compatible with the PlayStation 5, and a third game being developed for natively for the PS5 unit (and the PS4).
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

PS5 is Sony's Fastest-selling Console; Decent Results for Exclusives

Sony Interactive Entertainment has shown off the sales figures for the PlayStation 5 console. We've also learned how some of the games available on PS5 are faring, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the sales figures for PlayStation 5. It turns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy