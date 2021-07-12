Cyberpunk 2077 was the best selling PS4 game in June 2021 despite Sony's warnings about its performance

There are times where you absolutely have to hit the road with your PS4. Maybe you're heading to a gaming convention and want to set up your console in your hotel room between competitions, or maybe your parents are dragging you on a summer-long RV trip across America. Whenever I need to move my PS4 from point A to point B, I use a case so I'm not cut off from the best PS4 Pro enhanced games. Whether you need more storage space or just need something simple, there's an option for everybody. Whatever you choose, be thankful you aren't lugging around a PS5.