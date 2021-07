BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has a history of finding itself in headlines. Often it has been for the wrong reasons, especially back when it was known as Research in Motion. That iteration of BlackBerry infamously threw away a leadership position in smartphones by refusing to adopt a touchscreen display. It then did a face plant with tablets. Today’s BlackBerry is a very different company. It has been in headlines again in 2021 — this time as a meme stock — and shares are currently trading at the $10 level after topping $25 in January. Is it time to add BB stock to your portfolio?