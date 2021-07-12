Myers pitches no-hitter in WCLL Majors sectional championship victory
Hunter Myers pitched a no-hitter against Western Hills on Saturday to push Washington County to a 3-0 victory in the all-stars Section 1 championship on Saturday in Austin. Myers struck out 14 in a pitchers duel while Western Hills had three pitchers combine for 11 strikeouts. Washington County’s offense totaled three hits — one from Myers, another from Hudson Hartstack, and one from Caleb Klussman.www.brenhambanner.com
Comments / 0