Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, TX

Myers pitches no-hitter in WCLL Majors sectional championship victory

By From Staff Reports
Brenham Banner-Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Myers pitched a no-hitter against Western Hills on Saturday to push Washington County to a 3-0 victory in the all-stars Section 1 championship on Saturday in Austin. Myers struck out 14 in a pitchers duel while Western Hills had three pitchers combine for 11 strikeouts. Washington County’s offense totaled three hits — one from Myers, another from Hudson Hartstack, and one from Caleb Klussman.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Washington County, TX
Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
County
Washington County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Sectional#Western Hills#Wcll Majors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC’s latest mask guidance

CNN — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status – by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy