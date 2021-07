Current streaming market leader Disney Plus Hotstar will continue its sway over India with 46 million subscribers by the end of December, according to a report by leading research firm Media Partners Asia. The streamer currently has around 34 million subscribers in India, which constitutes almost a third of global Disney Plus subscribers (103.6 million), per their last earnings results in May 2021. The report, titled “The Future of India’s Online Video Market,” notes that together, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video India and Netflix account for an 80% market share of subscribers and revenues in 2021. “Disney Plus Hotstar’s recent price hike...