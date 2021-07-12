Monster Hunter Stories 2 debuts in third place on the UK charts
More UK physical chart sales data has been released for the week ending July 10, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has debuted in third place. Sony’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has jumped in sales following a price cut at various UK retailers, which is also complemented by the improvement of PlayStation 5 stock at various outlets. However, Nintendo Switch software is continuing to thrive, which at this point is unsurprising, as previous weeks have also been dominated by the hybrid platform.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
