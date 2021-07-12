Cancel
Monster Hunter Stories 2 debuts in third place on the UK charts

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Nintendo Enthusiast
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore UK physical chart sales data has been released for the week ending July 10, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has debuted in third place. Sony’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has jumped in sales following a price cut at various UK retailers, which is also complemented by the improvement of PlayStation 5 stock at various outlets. However, Nintendo Switch software is continuing to thrive, which at this point is unsurprising, as previous weeks have also been dominated by the hybrid platform.

#Monster Hunter Stories#Uk Charts#Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart#Nintendo Switch#Super Rush#New Horizons#Gfk#Valhalla 7
