Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Brie Larson Shares Her Exact Arm and Butt Workout In New Video

By Sarah Crow
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may earn a commission for anything you purchase through links on this page. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the piece's initial publication. Playing a superhero on the big screen takes more than just major acting chops—it takes serious strength, too. Brie Larson, AKA Captain Marvel, who will once again helm her iconic superhero role in the upcoming Marvel Universe film The Marvels, is getting into fighting form once again with a series of grueling new workouts.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
8K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Rita Ora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Celebrity Fitness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Celebrities
Related
FitnessPosted by
People

Selena Gomez Works Up a Sweat During Her Barre-Style Workout: 'Feeling Great'

Selena Gomez is feeling the "Body Heat" after a tough workout!. The 28-year-old singer shared a glimpse into her exercise routine on Wednesday in a TikTok video montage. In the sped-up version of her barre-style workout, Gomez and a friend do squat pulses, sit-ups with a medicine ball, leg raises with ankle weights and stretches with an instructor.
Celebritiescosmicbook.news

Brie Larson Done With YouTube Proving Captain Marvel Rumors Right

Brie Larson is done with YouTube, something that apparently proves the recent rumors right. The actress known for playing Captain Marvel released a 3-minute video on her YouTube channel on the one-year anniversary of its debut stating that she is taking a break from creating new videos and is going to slow down.
FitnessSHAPE

Watch Brie Larson Beast Her Way Through This Set of Bulgarian Split Squats

Captain Marvel fans already know that there are seemingly few physical challenges Brie Larson can't conquer. From 400-pound hip thrusts to 100 sit-ups in five minutes and literally scaling a 14,000-foot mountain like it's NBD, the actress knows a thing or two about getting into superhero shape. Beyond showing off...
CelebritiesComicBook

Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Pushes Herself Past Her Limits In Intense Training

Brie Larson is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, which will follow Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel alongside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Larson has been gearing up to play the superhero once again and sharing some of her workout videos on social media. The star took to Twitter yesterday to post a new video of herself, which ends with her exclaiming how "brutal" the exercise was.
MoviesComicBook

Brie Larson Confirmed Captain Marvel Role 5 Years Ago Today

Happy Marvel Anniversary, Brie Larson! It may only be just over two years since Captain Marvel hit theatres, but today marks five years since the news broke at Comic-Con that Larson was playing Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2016 was a pretty big year for the star who also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for Room a few months before the Marvel casting announcement. Since making her debut in Captain Marvel, Larson also appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Next, she'll be seen in the Captain Marvel sequel, which is titled The Marvels.
Fitnessmix1079.com

Celebs Share Travel Friendly Workouts

Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss & More Stars Share Foolproof Diet and Fitness Tricks For Traveling!. If you travel a lot it can sometimes be hard to stick to a clean eating regimen, but according to several celebrities like Kate Hudson and Kendall Jenner, it can be done using these tricks.
Celebritiesromper.com

Chris Hemsworth Shared A Video Of His “Ultimate Family Workout”

Everyone wants to work out with Chris Hemsworth. The man who plays Thor is in exceedingly excellent shape, so his workout routine is presumably some sort of next level difficult. Except not always. Sometimes they are just plain cool and fun. For instance, Hemsworth shared a video of a workout he did with his 9-year-old daughter India Rose on a skateboard that you’ll probably want to try yourself.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Sexy arms and abs workout with Cindy Whitmarsh

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, along with Fitness Models Kathy Babcock and Michele LaRocque, to show viewers how a sexy arms and abs workout is properly done. Each step takes 45 seconds. Take a 10 second break and repeat 2-3...
Workoutsrunningmagazine.ca

New to the track? Try a relay workout

If you’re new to the track, it can be a pretty intimidating place. Even the most experienced runners can find track workouts to be unforgiving, especially if they haven’t stepped foot on the oval in a while. If you’re thinking of attempting a track workout but are feeling hesitant, we recommend grabbing a running friend and doing it relay-style. This type of workout will ease you onto the track and make it a lot more fun.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Gabrielle Union Shares A New Summer Chop And Flaunts Her Natural Curls

“So, I did a thing 🤗” The actress states in an Instagram post on Friday revealing a gorgeous new do’. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.” All smiles and a pop of red lipstick, Union looked stunning as she showed off her TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) revealing her natural curls. This is not the first time Union has let us into her natural hair journey.
TV & Videoscelebritypage.com

Brie Larson Advocates For The Mushroom Movement In Hit Netflix Documentary

Who knew the tasty vegetable could spark a movement?!. The 2019 film, Fantastic Fungi, is at the cornerstone of the current mushroom obsession. Narrated by Oscar winner Brie Larson, the film explores the positive attributes and benefits of the vegetable. The Captain Marvel star is a self-proclaimed mushroom fan, which...
MoviesHypebae

Park Seo-joon Will Most Likely Star in 'Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels'

Following rumors last month, sources are stating that South Korean actor Park Seo-joon is now confirmed to star in Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels. The full cast listing on IMDb suggests that Park will appear in the film alongside Brie Larson, Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The Itaewon Class star’s agency Awesome Entertainment has yet to respond, but the rumors are expected to be true. While Park’s role in the upcoming movie is unknown as of now, platforms like ScreenRant are predicting that he will play one of the main hero or villain characters.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
Workoutsboxrox.com

The Best Bicep Workouts to Build Muscular and Stronger Arms

These tricep and bicep workouts will help you develop stronger, bigger arms – As a rough rule, arms are split in 2/3 triceps and 1/3 biceps. Both need to be trained to achieve balanced and strong arms that are effective for performance. Check these 10 exercises out and add them into your tricep and bicep workouts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy