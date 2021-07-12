Brie Larson Shares Her Exact Arm and Butt Workout In New Video

“So, I did a thing 🤗” The actress states in an Instagram post on Friday revealing a gorgeous new do’. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.” All smiles and a pop of red lipstick, Union looked stunning as she showed off her TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) revealing her natural curls. This is not the first time Union has let us into her natural hair journey.