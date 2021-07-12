Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Newest Update for A3: Still Alive Introduces Fast-Pass System

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update for A3: Still Alive has arrived, and it introduces the new Fast-Pass system. This update also brings new regions, level expansion, and a new PvP mode. Let’s start with the Fast-Pass system, which allows players who own a pass to clear several main quests quickly. Once a pass is used, it immediately makes adjustments to the level and reputation of the player so that the minimum requirements needed to clear the chapters are fulfilled. With the Fast-Pass, players can get rewards that help get their characters to Level 160. There are also level-ups up to Chapter 99 and even Blue Diamonds.

www.player.one

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Level#Veteran#Still Alive#The Fast Pass#Pvp#Server Merges#Transfer Servers#Server Transfer Tickets#Starter Guide#The App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
Related
Video GamesCollider

‘Apex Legends’ Introduces Newest Legend, Seer

A new legend is born in "Stories from the Outlands,' with the reveal of the new legend, Seer. This reveal trailer was produced in collaboration with Robert Valley, known for his work on Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots, and more. Valley's stunning style brings this new legend to life and offers a glimpse into Seer's world and story. Apex Legends is a thrilling FPS battle royale that thrives on its interesting characters and Respawn seems to be releasing them with increasing frequency as well as new content.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass' Newest Game Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games, one of which is a brand new release that literally just released today, Tuesday, July 20. More specifically, and for an unspecified limited amount of time, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC can download and play Cris Tales, a love letter to classic JRPGs from developer Dreams Uncorporated and publisher Modus Games that just released today, and for everyone not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, at the price point of $40.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Eldest Souls (Switch) Review

Eldest Souls is a pixel art indie debut from Fallen Flag Studios. With it, the developers are bringing a boss rush game with tons of customization options to create unique character builds for any combat encounter. The game attempts to employ a Dark Souls aesthetic but truly ends up in a lane of its own.
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo 3DS Just Got Its Newest Update After Nine Months

After seven months, the Nintendo 3DS has received a minor version 11.15.0-47 update that adds improvements to system stability, according to dataminer OatmealDome. The last time the Nintendo 3DS received an update was back in on November 16, 2020, which was another minor system stability improvement for the handheld console. OatmealDome added that the Internet browser may have also been slightly tweaked, possibly to fix an exploit on it.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Path of Exile: Patch 3.15.0e Adds Specific Changes to "Royale" Mode

There is a new minor update for Path of Exile that introduces specific changes to the Royale mode, including added experience when killing other players, more monster drops, among many others. In the reveal of the Expedition expansion, lead developer Chris Wilson said that they are bringing back the Royale...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Classic Point-And-Click Game ‘Shadowgate’ Coming To VR

The legendary fantasy-adventure franchise has been reimagined for Oculus Quest headsets. Back in the early days of gaming, before big-budget shooters and complex RPGs, there were point-and-click games, digital adventures in which players interacted with the in-game world using a point-and-click interface. 1987’s Shadowgate was one such title, taking Apple...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Downloaded a Million Times

The Witcher: Monster Slayer doesn't slow down. The mobile game by Polish studio Spokko has already been downloaded a million times by Android users. It hasn't been a week since we reported that The Witcher: Monster Slayer was downloaded over 100,000 times, and already we have to correct that number. The mobile installment of the Witcher series has surpassed the threshold of one million installations in Google Play. There's still no data on the popularity of the iOS version.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Halo Infinite Flight: Good news for gamers missing Halo beta download

Today’s Halo Infinite Flight gives those who signed up for the Insider program the chance to experience the new Master Chief game this week. Scheduled to launch on July 29, those selected will be able to download and enjoy the game’s upcoming multiplayer mode, which is still under development. Microsoft...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Arcade Racer SkyDrift Infinity Blasts onto PS4 Today

SkyDrift Infinity is a rare kind of racer. SkyDrift Infinity gives players the chance to live out every flyboys dream by placing them in fast-paced and action-filled combat races against friend and foe alike in deathmatches and armed races. If that doesn’t sound like your thing there’s also the option...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk Action RPG The Ascent Launches Today

The Ascent, a new beautiful action RPG set in a dark, cyberpunk world, launches today. The game will be immediately available in Xbox Game Pass. Today marks the release of the first game by the independent studio Neon Giant - the isometric action RPG The Ascent. The game impresses with cyberpunk vibes, an extensive world and beautiful graphics.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Path of Exile: Patch 3.15.0d Eases Mana Cost on Support Gems

Path of Exile: Expedition had a very rough start. Aside from heavy nerfs across the board, the game was plagued with various issues. Fortunately, the developers have applied minor patches to adjust some of the changes that were implemented. Mana Cost on Support Gems. Patch 3.15.0d aims to alleviate the...
Video Gamesgamingpurists.com

5 Exciting Indie Games Coming In August 2021

Another month, meaning more unique indie games to discover and talk about. Here are 5 exciting indie games we are looking forward to that are releasing in August 2021:. A unique RPG from Russian developer Morteshka, we covered the demo for this a while back. Based on slavic myths and folklore dealing with the occult and supernatural, Black Book combines RNG influenced point & click exploration with a turn-based, card-driven combat system. A young sorceress sets on a journey to bring back her beloved from the dead, and to do so, she makes a pact with the Devil – and thus she treads a thin line between good and bad (as evidenced by a morality system in the game).
Video GamesTwinfinite

Is The Ascent Crossplay Compatible Between PC, Xbox, & Steam? Answered

The Ascent is a new cyberpunk, twin-stick shooter that tasks you with uncovering the mysterious decline of a mega-corporation as you ascend through the layered world of Veles. It’s a game that’s best enjoyed in co-op multiplayer with friends, but that will likely raise the question of ‘is The Ascent crossplay compatible between PC, Xbox, and Steam users?’

Comments / 0

Community Policy