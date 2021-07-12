Newest Update for A3: Still Alive Introduces Fast-Pass System

A new update for A3: Still Alive has arrived, and it introduces the new Fast-Pass system. This update also brings new regions, level expansion, and a new PvP mode. Let’s start with the Fast-Pass system, which allows players who own a pass to clear several main quests quickly. Once a pass is used, it immediately makes adjustments to the level and reputation of the player so that the minimum requirements needed to clear the chapters are fulfilled. With the Fast-Pass, players can get rewards that help get their characters to Level 160. There are also level-ups up to Chapter 99 and even Blue Diamonds.