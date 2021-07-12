Chvrches – “Good Girls”
Next month, Chvrches will follow up their 2018 album Love Is Dead with a new LP called Screen Violence. The Scottish trio recorded the new album remotely during the pandemic, with different members of the band working on different sides of the world — Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty in Los Angeles, Iain Cook in Glasgow. We’ve already posted the early singles “He Said She Said” and “How Not To Drown,” the latter of which is the band’s collaboration with the Cure’s Robert Smith. Today, Chvrches have shared another new single.www.stereogum.com
