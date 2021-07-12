Can’t Wait for Autumn? Here’s a Fall Lover’s Guide to Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I might be alone in this, but I dread the summer. I can’t stand the heat (especially in New York City), I don’t enjoy going to beaches or pools, and, worst of all, I always have trouble sleeping. That’s mainly because I need some kind of cover on top of me in order to slip into a slumber — yes, even on the hottest nights — and I’ve struggled for years to find the best summer bedding option. I’ve tried the comforter-and-air conditioner combo, and while the comforter’s weight feels nice, I usually wake up freezing in the middle of the night. Using just a cotton percale top sheet (with and without AC) has proven to be pointless, because it’s so weightless that I cannot fall asleep at all. And a lightweight blanket? Also a bust, because I always overheat. So, yeah, summer nights have pretty much always been a nightmare up until recently, when I got to try Buffy’s cooling Eucalyptus Sheets. Turns out they were the answer to this sweaty sleeper’s prayers.