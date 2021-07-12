Cancel
Taseko sells Harmony Gold Project to JDS

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaseko Mines Ltd. [TKO-TSE] said Monday it has agreed to sell a gold project located off the coast of British Columbia, to JDS Gold Inc., a newly incorporated company controlled by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. and affiliates. Under the agreement, JDS will become the owner and operator of the...

resourceworld.com

