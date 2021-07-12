Taseko sells Harmony Gold Project to JDS

CSE – MICH. VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) ("Mich" or the "Company") announced that it has signed a term sheet (the "Term Sheet") dated July 27, 2021 for the acquisition of the advanced stage Pecoy copper exploration project located in Peru (the "Pecoy Project"). The signatories to the Term Sheet include Pembrook Copper Corp. ("Pembrook"), Minera Andina de Exploraciones SAA ("Minandex") and UMS Projects LP ("UMS"). The Term Sheet contemplates that the Pecoy Project will be acquired from Pembrook and Minandex for cash and Mich shares that will be immediately distributed by Pembrook to its shareholders. UMS acted as finder and facilitated the negotiations of the transaction ("Transaction") which will constitute a reverse take-over ("RTO") of Mich when completed.