Taseko sells Harmony Gold Project to JDS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announces that following its news release of June 21, 2021, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for a shares-for-debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $18,793.48 in indebtedness to the Company's independent directors through the issuance of 221,099 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.085 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement"). Accordingly, the Company announces that it has completed the Debt Settlement. The Settlement Shares are subject to the statutory hold period of four months and a day, expiring December 1, 2021.
