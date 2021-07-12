Who is the most desirable, yet realistic, trade piece the Phillies have?

Now, I should preface this by saying I don’t think they should actually trade Eflin. He’s not going to be expensive next year, is still reliably average and with an ownership that doesn’t actually seem keen on spending money for the periphery pieces, he’d be a valuable asset for the Phillies if they plan on contending in 2022. However, those are the exact reasons why he’d be the most valuable trade asset should they decide to sell. You can make a case that he would allow the team to get at least a top 75-85 prospect in addition to other pieces, giving them some more assets in their farm system. Imagine a desperate team like the Yankees and what they’d give for someone like Eflin to stabilize a shaky rotation.