Amazon’s best deals for today, July 12th

By Kelsey Chapman
Indy100
Indy100
 18 days ago
In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out thereright now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Paper Mate 73015 Arrowhead Pink Pearl Cap Erasers, 144 Count

Plenty of schoolwork is digitized these days, but kids and adult students alike still need pencils for various assignments, especially if they’re taking an art class. Erasers like these are a godsend for getting precise, longtime use, so grab a huge pack of 144 of the bad boys now while they’re on sale for under $5–that’s a full 62% off!

Paper Mate 1945925 InkJoy 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens, Medium Point, Black, 24 Count

Are you constantly searching for a pen but can never seem to find one? Welcome to the club. Snatch a few packs of this 24 count package of satisfying retractable InkJoys for just $5.59 today and stash them in your purse, your car, your backpack, the kitchen junk drawers, your desk, your nightstand, and wherever else you can grab one in a flash without having to dig. You’ll thank yourself later!

Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencils, 0.7 mm #2 Pencil | Pencils for School Supplies, Blue Barrels, 12 Count

Who doesn’t love the satisfying click of a mechanical pencil? Stock up while they’re cheap–seriously, they’re almost 70% off right now.

Paper Mate Gel Pens | InkJoy Pens, Medium Point, Assorted Colors, 8 Count

Nothing brings back the special, nigh-indulgent feel of opening a fresh pack of gel color pens that are forbidden by teaches for use on tests but oh-so-perfect for scribbling in the margins. Relive your rebellious middle school math class doodling phase by buying an 8-pack now for just over $1 per pen.

Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens, Medium Point (0.7mm), Purple, 12 Count

The soft, satisfying scroll of a felt tip pen is a pleasure we all deserve in life. Invest in your joy by stockpiling these sought after office staples while they’re half off their original price.

