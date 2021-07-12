Two Copper Towers Form a Tiny Retreat in Australia

Unparalleled in luxury/design new construction home sitting on peaceful 1.38 acres in an epic Union Hill location! Unpretentious yet simply sensational in finishes and layout, featuring soothing and inviting natural materials. Optimized for today’s function as your private retreat or entertaining. Features include: Gorgeous wide planked white oak driftwood flooring, luxury millwork, 16’ Nana Wall leads into over 300 Sq ft of outdoor living space, A/C, auto transfer gas generator, EV chargers in your 4 car over 1,000 sq ft garage, marble counters, Bluestar cooktop/double ovens, 2 Cove DW’s, Sub Z Fridge, Freezer and Wine Fridge & Air Conditioning. 5 functional bedrooms, large home office suite w/ ¾ bath, unique design and quality touches in every room! 15 Mins to Microsoft, close to bear creak school, 11 Mins to Whole Foods and Marymoor Park/BG Trail, excellent schools. Furniture in photos is staging and not exact furniture for tenant occupancy, house will be fully furnished and have 3 mounted flat screen TV's provided prior to tenant occupancy.
