Two Copper Towers Form a Tiny Retreat in Australia

dwell.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanels raise to open the off-grid cabin to the landscape, providing shaded views over the rolling hills. On a lush green hillside in Berry, Australia, rests one of the latest designs by Casey Brown Architecture. The two-tower structure, known as Permanent Camping II, was crafted for a client seeking an off-grid refuge that promoted minimalist vibes and a simple lifestyle.

