Two Copper Towers Form a Tiny Retreat in Australia

After many years of making the six-hour drive between their home in Victoria and their vacation home in Fredericksburg, David and Kathleen Edwards felt that it was time to make some changes and find a closer vacation home. David owned a condo in Port Aransas years ago and enjoys the serenity and family friendly environment of the area, so the location was definitely a contender. When they came across the condos on the ship channel, they knew that the waterfront location with the gorgeous views and relaxing atmosphere was the perfect site for their new vacation home. Luckily, the condo only needed minor refurbishing, not major renovations, so they let the layout dictate how they would incorporate décor, using the beachfront landscape as a backdrop.