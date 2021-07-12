Ex-NBC analyst Pierre McGuire joins Senators front office

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has extended head coach D.J. Smith's contract for two seasons. The Senators also hold an option on a third campaign. With one year remaining on his original contract stemming from his hiring on May 23, 2019, Smith's extension will run through the 2023-24 season with the team option for 2024-25. "D.J. Smith represents an integral component of our long-term vision," said Senators owner and governor Eugene Melnyk. "He's a tireless worker who has done a tremendous job over the last two years in molding our core group of players into a cohesive unit. His admirable combination of passion, energy and positivity has been the driving force in instilling a culture that we want to maintain here for years to come."