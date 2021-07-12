Did We Catch a Houston Astro in a Lie This Weekend?

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are on the verge of sweeping the Houston Astros in their ongoing three-game series in H-Town after the former defeated the latter in the first two contests. As if the series needed anything more to spice it all up, Judge seemed to troll Jose Altuve in the Astros during the Yankees’ 1-0 win in Game 2 on Saturday. That then drew an intriguing reaction from Houston manager Dusty Baker.