Did We Catch a Houston Astro in a Lie This Weekend?

By Stryker
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hang on. I thought we don't rip off Jose Altuve's shirt?. Will I ever let the Houston Astros cheating scandal go? Probably not. It's just insane to me how minor the Astro's punishment was for cheating their way to a World Series victory. They were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. No players were suspended because they cooperated with the investigation, which I thought was bulls***.

NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

