DA: Philly Area HS Teacher Found With 200 Images Of Child Pornography

Daniel Gaudiello Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's Office

A Philadelphia area high school teacher was arrested after he was found with more than 200 images of child pornography, authorities said.

Daniel Gaudiello, 45, of Downingtown was arrested on 50 counts of dissemination of child pornography, 50 counts of child pornography, and criminal use of a communications facility, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

An investigation began in May 2021 after Chester County Detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Delaware County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that 145 images of child pornography were uploaded to an internet provider.

At the time of the cyber tip, Gaudiello was employed with the Philadelphia School District.

The photos had been sent to and from a Yahoo email address between February 2019 and April 2021 and showed "prepubescent girls between six and 10 naked and exposing their genitals in sexually suggestive poses," according to the criminal complaint.

Detectives traced the IP address to Gaudiello's home in Downingtown, where a search warrant was served on May 19.

A search of Gaudiello's computers and thumb drives revealed more than 200 images depicting child pornography which he had uploaded and distributed through the internet, authorities said.

Gaudiello also worked for the Philadelphia Board of Elections, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for July 21 before Magisterial Judge Jeffrey Valocchi.

Chester County Detectives are investigating. Christine Abatemarco is the assigned prosecutor.

If you suspect child abuse, call Childline at 1-800-932-0313.

