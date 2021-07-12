Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy novels about ecology and climate change

Rarely is a fiction reading or interview with a novelist complete until the question, “how much of the book is true?” gets asked. Over the years this question has baffled me to the point of irritation; it feels like a dead-end curiosity that doesn’t challenge the writer to investigate their creation nor inspire readers to consider the book in a unique way. It is more like entrapping gossip, like the questioner is mining for proof that the fiction is not an impressive feat of creativity or the writer doesn’t have the right to be writing what they are writing because they haven’t physically experienced the edges of their story. Every time this happens I wonder why we can’t use Q&As to move into some stranger territory with writers and explore the overlap between fiction and reality with more imagination. The question I want to start asking at readings is: how much of your life has been determined by fiction?