Would you idiots please stop blighting great soccer matches with your racism?

Ted Lasso's appeal is partly due to it largely avoiding controversial topics such as racism and politics. Last week, Jason Sudeikis made headlines at the Ted Lasso premiere when he wore a sweatshirt in support of England football players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after they experienced racist abuse following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But as Kylie Cheung points out, racism against Black players in England isn't anything new and that, despite Ted Lasso featuring several Black players, "the charming series has largely shied from wading into the political and racial realities of the sport of soccer and the cultural milieu in England, a predominantly white country." Cheung adds: "In light of recent events, the show can no longer hide from the racism of the real world. This was especially made clear when at a recent premiere event for the second season Sudeikis chose to wear a t-shirt in support of the English men's soccer team's Black players. When the show first premiered last year, many praised it for its bipartisan appeal simply because it eschewed politics. And yet comedy, like sports, can only serve as escapism for privileged people, shielding them from the real-life, violent bigotry they would rather ignore. For comedy and sports to have real impact, or serve real purpose, this requires uncomfortable, necessary conversations about identity and lived experience. While Ted Lasso often includes rabid fans who call the team's optimistic coach a 'wanker' or boo the occasional player, it's done in a lighthearted, even loving manner. It downplays the harsh reality of how the vitriol from fans often especially targets Black athletes as the perfect scapegoats for any kind of disappointing outcome. This mindset is one of entitlement — entitlement to the labor and victories of Black athletes, which 'fans' claim as their own when things are good, and are quick to denounce once things go south. They have no real allegiance to their beloved teams' Black players, and see them instead merely as objects of entertainment, a means to a desired sports outcome." Ted Lasso, Cheung adds, "is undeniably funny, and not meant to be taken too seriously. But at a time when real-life, English soccer players are being subject to vile racism from fans, the comedy's detachment from reality is noticeable and disappointing. In one memorable scene, Ted Lasso quoted Walt Whitman: 'Be curious, not judgmental,' a mindset the show could apply to reflecting the experiences of real players instead of choosing to downplay them. If the show's second season continues in this direction, the contrast between its insulated storytelling bubble and the actual English soccer could become deeply, stiflingly uncomfortable."