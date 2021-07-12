Cancel
NBA

Tristan Thompson clowned for threatening Lamar Odom over compliment to Khloe

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQ22Q_0auXa3eu00
Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Social media is having a field day pummeling serial cheater Tristan Thompson for having the audacity to threaten Lamar Odom for complimenting Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson, 30, who was recently dumped by Kardashian, 37, for allegedly cheating on her once again, became irate when Odom, 41, complimented Kardashian for this post to her 164 million Instagram fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xvl61_0auXa3eu00

Odom wrote the word “hottie” and added a flame and heart-eye emojis. Some folks on IG thought it was funny with one fan commenting, “Lamar trying to pull a Ben Affleck,” referring to the actor who is reportedly romancing Jennifer Lopez again.

Thompson did not find it humorous. He seethed at the perceived disrespect for another man to compliment his so-called woman even though they are no longer together.

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️,” Thompson growled at Odom.

Perhaps Thompson realizes that Kardashian will always have a fondness for Odom because they were married from 2009 to 2016.

Thompson’s comments alone got more than 16K comments under the IG post, with the majority clowning Thompson for his blatant hypocrisy.

“More than Poor little Tristan REMEMBER SHE LEFT CUZ HE NEEDED HELP NOT BECAUSE SHE STOPPED LOVING HIM!!!!!!! FEEL THREATENED BOO BOO!!!!!,” wrote one fan.

A second commenter wrote:” “Lamar is getting more likes than Tristian and I am HERE FOR IT! #TeamKhlomar !!!!!.”

A third person encouraged Odom, “Lamar go get your wife back !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ we got your back.”

“Good afternoon to everyone except @realtristan13,” a fourth person commented.

While a fifth person added: “Why they always come out with empty threats suddenly when another man wants the woman they couldn’t appreciate? Lol.”

