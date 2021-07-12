Now serving sweets, sandwiches and more: Scratch baker expands repertoire with new Phoebus bistro

Unicorn bundt cakes are displayed at Scratch Bakery in Phoebus Thursday morning July 1, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Treats like lemon-syrup-soaked pound cake, peach cobbler and death by chocolate cake are staples at Scratch Bakery, but proprietor Lashonda Sanford is cooking up some new goodies.

Think meaty sandwiches such as turkey pesto, hot pimento panini, bacon jam and a savory chicken pot pie. As Sanford rolled out dough on a Thursday for the daily batch, her staff whipped up sweet treats — all that will be sold in her latest bistro, Scratch Bakery, Coffee and Café, at 36 Mellen St. in Phoebus. It opened last month and replaces her former shop on Mellen.

“Just make it with simple ingredients like salt, pepper, and a little garlic and onion or something. And that’s it. I put in the right stuff — love, heart and soul and just some good stuff,” she said with a wink.

It’s been a year since The Food Network selected the 43-year-old baker to compete on the Holiday Baking Championship. In a show taped last year, after the pandemic was declared, Sanford matched skills with 11 other bakers from around the country. She held her own for seven weeks but did not advance to the final round, which aired a week before Christmas.

Lasting that long felt like a great accomplishment, she said. And life after the competition has brought perks: A Food Network logo on her shop window, a black chef’s jacket adorned with the same, whispers and celebrity-like recognition from others around the Peninsula — from other celebrities who now patronize the bakery and even the lady from the DMV, Sanford said.

“I thought she was going to ask me my birthday, my Social Security number. She asked me, ‘Do you have any cupcakes in your car?’ ” Sanford said. “I always think nobody is going to recognize me.”

The bistro was in the works long before her television stint. The 2,500-square-foot space, fresh with vibrant tones of teal and lime green, and with exposed-brick walls, is across the street from her former bakery. It’s five times as large and serves breakfast and lunch — sandwiches, salads, coffees and beverages, along with her baked goods: cakes, cookies, cupcakes, brownies and gooey treats. The café also features a private party room and a shaded patio.

Anyone walking into the kitchen catches strong aromas of shortbread, buttercream and lemon. In the main dining area, display cases are filled with slices of fresh baked goods to go with the coffee and lunch items. A closet behind the staircase, sandwiched between the kitchen and the dining room, is her office. A peek inside reveals the brain center — a small desk and chair, calendar, laptop, files and such.

“This is my favorite part in the whole building,” Sanford says. “I live like Harry Potter. I live under the steps.”

And she works magic on her baked goods like Potter, lessons she learned from her native Kentucky.

“They would soak everything in bourbon”

When Sanford was growing up in Lexington, the doughnuts always came home with her. They were made fresh by Spalding’s Bakery, a place where she’d stop in for an after-school snack.

But it was the baked goods her auntie Letha Sharp created that really captured the young girl’s taste buds.

Sharp raised Sanford from birth through age 10 and was known for her cooking and baking of all kinds: jam and caramel cakes, butterscotch pies and fruit cakes. Those she’d wrap up in cheesecloth and put in coolers in a dark place in the house for weeks before giving them out or eating them, Sanford said. Her aunt made bourbon balls and cakes too, using a similar method by soaking them with bourbon and putting them in coolers for some two months. The fermenting cakes exuded aromas that could send one’s eyes rolling to the back of the head.

“It was like an art. You could smell it for weeks,” she said. “I am from Kentucky, and they would soak everything in bourbon.”

She also learned from her aunt a love for baking and a strong work ethic.

“When the sun was up, she was up. When I went to bed, she was still up,” she said. “So much was just instilled in me that I just couldn’t forget it. You can’t grow up with all of this and then not know how to do it, or not have a love or respect for it later.”

Baked treats sweetened her childhood, but Sanford attended the University of Kentucky with the intent to study social work. She met her husband, Dedric Sanford, in 1994 at a church. He finished high school a year early so the couple could attend college together, she said.

After marrying and starting a family (they now have three children — two teens and one adult) the couple moved to Newport News, with Sanford starting a small daycare in their home. But where they lived, there was no place like Spalding’s.

“I didn’t see any of those longevity bakeries that have been here for ages,” she said. “Where are the bakers that have been here for 20 years that are making the most amazing foods from scratch by their hand and not made in a factory or coming in frozen in a box?”

So, she baked her own for her daughter’s birthday party — an Elmo cake that had guests wanting more. People wanted to order cakes from Sanford, and she even went to her bank to generate orders. But it wasn’t until 2010 when Sanford had her cupcakes on display at the Bounce House in Newport News for a party that things really began to take off.

Those leads and contacts ultimately led to a bakery in Newport News, on William Styron Square, in 2011. In 2016, she opened her first Hampton location.

“There are people who play only on the science of baking,” she said. “There are people who play on the art. I play on the ‘getting it right’ part. Getting it done and getting it right.”

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com