All of SWFL under severe weather threat Monday

The Storm Prediction Center has included most of SWFL for a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. This is a level 2 out of a level 5.

This meaning, short-lived, scattered severe storms are possible today.

Coastal communities are under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 of 5.

Our time frame looks to be all of this afternoon through 8 p.m.

Storms will start inland and push their way toward the west.

Main threats will be heavy downpours, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts (over 50mph) and small hail.

Storms will settle down overnight, without the forcing of daytime heating, but will pop back up tomorrow afternoon.

