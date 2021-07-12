Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

All of SWFL under severe weather threat Monday

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdRWK_0auXZrN000

The Storm Prediction Center has included most of SWFL for a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. This is a level 2 out of a level 5.

This meaning, short-lived, scattered severe storms are possible today.

Coastal communities are under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 of 5.

Our time frame looks to be all of this afternoon through 8 p.m.

Storms will start inland and push their way toward the west.

Main threats will be heavy downpours, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts (over 50mph) and small hail.

Storms will settle down overnight, without the forcing of daytime heating, but will pop back up tomorrow afternoon.

Make sure to stay updated on your ABC7 Weather app!

You can get alerts straight to your mobile device for your exact location, check out current radar and future radar to stay updated.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Device#Extreme Weather#Swfl#Coastal#Abc7 Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Severe threat this evening... Milder temps this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- Conditions are favorable this evening for severe thunderstorms, a few of which could spin up a tornado or two. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Central Nebraska this evening until 10 PM. North Platte, Lexington, Broken Bow, Ainsworth and Valentine are among the major towns included in the watch. Besides the tornado threat, individual storms that develop may come together to form clusters that may be capable of large hail and damaging winds up to 75 mph. The initial threat for development in the early evening are likely to be from the Eastern Panhandle across the Central and Northern Sandhills. Late tonight, North Platte may be on the western edge of robust clusters of storms that will track southeast into central and eastern parts of the state overnight.
Beltrami County, MNbemidjinow.com

Three tornadoes confirmed in Monday’s severe storm

Featured photo courtesy of Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes swept through Beltrami County during Monday’s severe storm. An F1 tornado struck Red Lake, damaging the college, the humanities center, and other structures. A second tornado just east of Redby did considerable tree damage, also...
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 17:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Fremont County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fremont A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND SOUTHERN PAGE COUNTIES At 1019 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Tarkio to near Hopkins, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fremont and southern Page Counties, including the following locations... Northboro, College Springs, Blanchard, Shambaugh and Braddyville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 13:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COCONINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MST/345 PM MDT/ The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 21:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LA PAZ AND MARICOPA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST/615 PM PDT/ FOR WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 600 PM MST/600 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gadsden, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis and Winterhaven. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 3. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 94 and 96. AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 21. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:38:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blount THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLOUNT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 16:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laramie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LARAMIE AND SOUTH CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing along and near Chugwater Creek where a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect through 845 PM MDT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy