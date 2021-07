While Get Packed was busy sorting out the contents of Google Stadia, those on other formats were treated to the brilliance of another house-moving pack ’em up in Moving Out. It seemed like a good move too, as delivering two games with similar premises to the same consoles on the exact same day could well have resulted in disaster. Now though, one year on, Get Packed jumps back in its truck and heads for the homes of Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC, with a Fully Loaded edition expanding on everything that came before it.