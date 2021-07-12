Monadnock Conservancy to host volunteer trail work day

Monadnock Conservancy will host a volunteer trail work day at Cranberry Meadow Pond Trail, Peterborough on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to help build a new boardwalk on the trail. Volunteers will primarily carry boards to and from the work site and screw them in place. Knowledge of drill use is ideal, but some basic training will be given. Tools and materials are provided, but volunteers may also bring personal tools. Volunteers should be able to carry 35 pounds or more at a time and be prepared to work in summer weather. The conservancy advises volunteers to bring comfortable clothes and footwear, as well as water and snacks.