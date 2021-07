SpaceX has successfully performed the first ever static fire test of its Super Heavy Booster, which it hopes to use to send its Starship rocket to Mars.The 70-metre tall booster will eventually carry the 50m Starship craft to orbit, with the first orbital flight scheduled for later this summer.Various iterations of Starship have already performed high-altitude flight tests to around 10 kilometres, however only one has landed successfully without exploding.The next major phase of testing involves launching the Starship craft atop the Super Heavy Booster on a 90-minute flight that will take it from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica,...