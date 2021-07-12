Cancel
Music

How the Heck Is Peloton the Best-Paying Music Streaming Service?

By Nitish Pahwa
Slate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the streaming platforms that pays out the highest amount of artist royalties for every song played isn’t Spotify, Apple Music, or the supposedly artist-friendly Tidal—it’s Peloton. That is to say, not a streaming service, but the luxurious, glitzy fitness company, whose recent megapopularity has been matched only by its controversy.

Adele
#Music Royalties#Music Streaming#Music Business#Music Licensing#Streaming Music
Spotify
Technology
Apple Music
Youtube
Music
Musicslashdot.org

Music Streaming Inquiry Finds 'Pitiful Returns' For Performers

A committee in the U.K. Parliament says the music industry is weighted against artists, with even successful pop stars seeing "pitiful returns," reports the BBC:. They are calling for a "complete reset" of the market, with musicians given a "fair share" of the £736.5 million that UK record labels earn from streaming. In a report, they said royalties should be split 50/50, instead of the current rate, where artists receive about 16%.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Report Calls for "Total Reset" of Music Streaming Models

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) of the UK government has released a report recommending some substantial law reforms governing the streaming industry. Low returns from streaming income have made it impossible for some artists to make ends meet. Mercury Prize nominee singer Nadine Shah told the...
ElectronicsCNET

Best streaming device in 2021

Thinking about getting a new device to connect to your TV to stream video, but you're not exactly sure which one? You've come to the right place. This guide will help you find the best streaming device -- something you'll probably use every day for hours at a time to watch TV shows and movies. We've reviewed nearly every streaming device and major smart TV system on the market today, including Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple TV. With the exception of smart TVs that actually run streaming software from Roku, Google or Amazon, these add-on streaming devices often have simpler remotes, more apps, better search and more frequent updates than the smarts built into your TV set.
Variety

Studies Show TikTok’s Music Clout: Two-Thirds of Users Go to Streaming Services to Play Songs They’ve Found

Unless you’ve been sleeping as long as Rip Van Winkle, you know TikTok has become the new big man on music’s campus and a catalyst for pop culture. How many times, after all, did you see that TikTok ad on fall telecasts featuring Fleetwood Mac, thanks to skateboarding app user Nathan Apodaca and his bottle of Ocean Spray? Now, market research studies commissioned by the social media darling, compiled by two different firms, gives some numeric context to TikTok’s impact. A music perceptions study was conducted in November by MRC Data, while a study about TikTok’s impact on culture was fielded...
Video GamesStumptown Footy

New Streaming Service for OTA games

I came across this yesterday and it worked well over my Roku stick. Locast is a new service that allows people to stream local channels on any device and has apps on Roku, Appletv and other TV connected devices. https://www.locast.org/. I know a lot of people have trouble getting a...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

paid video streaming service

Ridgewood NJ, so much for Netflix and chill. Netflix lost 430,000 subscribers in the US and Canada in the second quarter. It predicted that it would add 3.5 million subscribers in the third quarter, a forecast that was weaker than expected. There are now more than 100 streaming services for consumers to choose from. Netflix is still the largest paid video streaming service, with more than twice the number of subscribers compared to Disney Plus, its closest competitor. It recently hired Mike Verdu, a veteran of the gaming industry, and plans to offer games to subscribers, perhaps they should focus more on the content .
Retailworth.com

Rock ‘n’ Roll Meets E-Commerce: How a Retail Giant Created a New Way to Shop Via Streaming Music

If you love rock ‘n’ roll, on more than a few occasions you have probably found yourself listening to a favorite song wondering exactly what type of guitar was used to record the opening riff from Deep Purple’s “Smoke On The Water” or what type of set-up powered that memorable Phil Collins drum solo from “In The Air Tonight.” For musicians—amateurs and professionals alike—this same curiosity is far more palpable; many not only want to know what was the exact model of instrument used in a specific recording, but they want to be able to purchase that precise instrument—or at least the closest thing still commercially available—and be able to recreate those same sounds in the studio or at home.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

CNN+ Streaming Service Announced

CNN has announced plans for the CNN+ subscription streaming service that will launch early next year. The direct-to-consumer standalone streamer will exist side by side with CNN’s existing television networks and will feature eight to twelve hours of live programming a day along with original series, archive titles and an ‘interactive community’.
Entertainmentthemanual.com

Watch The Greatest Showman Online: Stream the Musical Now

The hit musical The Greatest Showman has landed on Disney+, giving streamers the chance to watch this unique re-imagining of the story of aspiring entertainer and visionary P.T. Barnum in his ambitious quest to awe audiences around the globe by creating “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The film is the directorial debut of Michael Gracey and stars Hugh Jackman in the lead role, and if you’re looking to stream The Greatest Showman online, then now’s the perfect time to sign up for Disney+.
Entertainmentstereophile.com

streaming Tidal..best way ?

I play Tidal off my I pad that will go into the pre amp anyone had experience with this is the sound inferior to other ways to stream tidal. the pre amp 1582 mk 11 ...amp. is a rotel 1590 mk 11 and vandersteen treo ct speakers. I have >...
Musicmetalinjection

Vinyl & CD Sales Jump In First Half Of 2021

MRC Data (formerly known as Nielsen Music) just published their data for the first half of 2021, and it paints a pretty rosy picture of the current music industry. Some of the highlights include vinyl sales jumping 108.2%, from 9.2 million in the second half of 2020 to 19.2 million units, and CD sales gaining 2.2% as well, with 18.9 million units sold.
TheStreet

GarageBand Now Includes An Expanded Sound Library With Sound Packs From Some Of Today's Top Artists And Music Producers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Apple® today announced GarageBand® for iOS and iPadOS®, the most popular music creation app in the world, now helps people unlock even more of their musical creativity with all-new Sound Packs from some of today's top artists and producers. For the first time, users can learn the art of remixing right within the app with two all-new Remix Sessions offering step-by-step video instruction and featuring hit songs from Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Musicians can also now create songs with seven new Producer Packs full of beats, loops, and instruments created just for GarageBand by some of the world's top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL. An additional Producer Pack provides a special companion experience to the new Apple Original docuseries "Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson," premiering Friday, July 30, on Apple TV+℠, enabling viewers to experiment with sounds inspired by the music featured in the show.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Consumer options for streaming services on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Viewing habits and options in the television industry continue to evolve. The services and how to strategize around them can be confusing for both consumers and advertisers. With more than 300 subscription-based streaming options in the U.S., how do we – and advertisers – make sense of...
Musicmusictech.net

Month in music tech: the biggest news of July 2021

Kanye West holed up in a sports stadium to put the finishing touches on Donda and the US government sold a mythical Wu-Tang Clan album seized from ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli – you could say July was a pretty strange month for hip-hop. Elsewhere in the music industry, Spotify and...

