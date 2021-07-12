How the Heck Is Peloton the Best-Paying Music Streaming Service?

If you love rock ‘n’ roll, on more than a few occasions you have probably found yourself listening to a favorite song wondering exactly what type of guitar was used to record the opening riff from Deep Purple’s “Smoke On The Water” or what type of set-up powered that memorable Phil Collins drum solo from “In The Air Tonight.” For musicians—amateurs and professionals alike—this same curiosity is far more palpable; many not only want to know what was the exact model of instrument used in a specific recording, but they want to be able to purchase that precise instrument—or at least the closest thing still commercially available—and be able to recreate those same sounds in the studio or at home.