How the Heck Is Peloton the Best-Paying Music Streaming Service?

Apple® today announced GarageBand® for iOS and iPadOS®, the most popular music creation app in the world, now helps people unlock even more of their musical creativity with all-new Sound Packs from some of today's top artists and producers. For the first time, users can learn the art of remixing right within the app with two all-new Remix Sessions offering step-by-step video instruction and featuring hit songs from Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Musicians can also now create songs with seven new Producer Packs full of beats, loops, and instruments created just for GarageBand by some of the world's top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL. An additional Producer Pack provides a special companion experience to the new Apple Original docuseries "Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson," premiering Friday, July 30, on Apple TV+℠, enabling viewers to experiment with sounds inspired by the music featured in the show.
