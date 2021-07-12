Giannis is the Shaq of this era

Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals was not a must-win for the Bucks, but one could still sense the team’s urgency. If they lost, they would be forced to play a Game 7 on the road, and while momentum was on their side, there’s no use tempting fate in a series where every game is so consequential. Of course, the Bucks did win that game, earning their first championship in 50 seasons. And while it may be hackneyed to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo would not let Milwaukee lose that night, performances like the one he put up Tuesday night in Game 6 are the reason cliches like that exist. It was the culmination of his growth as a player, with Giannis playing basketball and leading his team to a championship in a way that no one else could have.