NBA

Giannis is the Shaq of this era

By Donovan Dooley
Deadspin
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiannis Antetokounmpo is the most physically dominant player we’ve seen since Shaquille O’Neal. Last night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Giannis was at his absolute best. He dominated the paint for the Bucks and put up 41 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists on nearly 61 percent shooting from the field.

Lebron James
Shaquille O'neal
Wilt Chamberlain
Giannis Antetokounmpo
