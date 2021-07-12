Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Arrests Follow 'Unprecedented' Protests In Cuba

wrkf.org
 19 days ago

José Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch’s Americas division, joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss why the protests in Cuba on Sunday are unusual and what they signify. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Protest Riot#Human Rights Watch#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Protests
Related
Boston Globe

‘Terror’: Crackdown after protests in Cuba sends a chilling message

The courage many Cubans showed when they poured into the streets two weeks ago, chanting “Down with the dictatorship!” and “We are not afraid!” has curdled into fear for many. Hundreds are still being detained, advocates say, and an untold number are still being held. The police have staked out...
Advocacyorlandoweekly.com

SOS Cuba protesters gather at Lake Eola to support intervention in Cuba

After a wave of unrest gripped Cuba, American supporters of overthrowing the government of that island have thrown their own protests urging American military intervention. One such protest took place at Lake Eola over the weekend, with groups waving American and Cuban flags in equal measure as they discussed the idea of a "free" Cuba.
Wadena County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Authorities arrest 5 in Enbridge protest

WADENA — Five people, who live out of state, were arrested Friday, July 23, in connection to a protest of the Enbridge Line 3 project in Wadena County. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, responded at 4 a.m. to the Enbridge Line 3 project. Upon arrival, deputies were alerted by construction workers of several individuals attempting to breach the fencing around the construction site. By the time the deputies got to the individuals, several had already climbed over the fence and made their way into the construction area, the Northern Lights Task Force reported in a news release. Four of the individuals were able to lock themselves to equipment on site, while a fifth was apprehended and arrested by deputies on scene. Several others fled the scene from deputies into the nearby wooded area. A specially trained extrication team was called to the scene and removed all individuals from the equipment.
USA Today

Cuba government rallies thousands of backers following big protests

HAVANA – Cuban officials rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets on Saturday – nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades. President Miguel Díaz-Canel – accompanied by 90-year-old former President Raul Castro – appeared on the seafront Malecon boulevard that had...
AdvocacyDaily Item

Cuba protests hit home on North Shore

Cuba has been a Communist state since 1959, but the protests and street demonstrations that have arisen over the past week are a rare occurrence. The roots of the protests were centered around the high prices of consumer goods in the island nation, food shortages and power outages and people calling for a change in the government.
Protestsclick orlando

A look at anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anti-government protests have erupted in Cuba in the last week over a lack of access to food and basic medical supplies, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. People around the country, and here in Central Florida, have rallied in support of those protesters. Cuban-American journalist George Diaz...
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga Cuban Community holds protest in solidarity with Cuba

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time in decades, protests across Cuba are taking place. Cubans are protesting amidst one of the worst economic recessions the country has seen. "For the first time in about 63 years, we haven’t seen what we’re seeing in Cuba now," said Angel Chavez, one...
Voice of America

UN Rights Chief Calls for Release of Anti-Government Protesters in Cuba

GENEVA - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling on Cuban authorities to release those arrested during mass demonstrations protesting the government’s failed economic policies. These are the biggest anti-government demonstrations Cuba has seen for decades. Thousands of people have come out to vent their anger at...
ProtestsPublic Radio International PRI

The anthem to Cuba’s protests

Cubans pouring into the streets to protest food shortages, power outages and a lack of COVID-19 vaccines have been singing a chant inspired by a pop song. The World’s Latin America correspondent Jorge Valencia has the story on how “Patria y vida” (“Homeland and life”) became protesters’ rallying cry.
Miami, FLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

A week after the protests began in Cuba, the rallies in Miami continue to manifest

Hundreds of people gathered outside Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana Sunday afternoon in solidarity with the demonstrations in Cuba protesting against the communist regime. Cuban flags, music by Willy Chirino, and T-shirts with the phrase “Patria y Vida” — Spanish for “Homeland and life” — were the common denominator during...
avemariaradio.net

Cuba protests: Seminarian released by police

Rafael Cruz Dévora, a seminarian who was arrested on Monday after participating in protests of Cuba’s communist government, was released Thursday. Protests took place across Cuba July 11-12. Protesters cited concerns about inflation, shortages of food and medicine, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Some protesters were beaten, and at least 100...
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Event held in Phoenix in solidarity with Cuba protesters

PHOENIX - Cuba is seeing its largest protests in recent memory, as thousands of protestors take to the street in opposition of the government there. The protest is taking place amid an economic crisis in the Communist country. Many people voicing anger over shortages of basic goods, as well as how the government is handling the COVID-19 Pandemic. Protestors there are calling for an end to the regime.
cbs12.com

Protests for Cuba continue in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Outside city hall in West Palm Beach, dozens of Cuban Americans among others gathered in solidarity and continued to pound the pavement denouncing the communist government in Cuba. Cities across Florida and the country are now calling on elected officials here in the United States to use a heavy hand and intervene so the people living in Cuba can see democracy.
Protestswflx.com

Cuban Americans continue to rally in support of protesters in Cuba

A nightly ritual with a critical message. People began gathering at the intersection of Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard early. Facing the road, they're rallying with flags, pictures, and signs displaying their displeasure with the current Cuban government. Joining them are two sisters, Leily and Anyeli. "That is where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy