Missouri State

98-year-old man's drowning 1 of 4 in Missouri over weekend

 18 days ago

KAISER, Mo. (AP) — A 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in Missouri over the weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Louis Janowski, 98, of Frankfort, Illinois, was trying to lean against a dock post Friday at the Lake of the Ozarks when he missed the post, fell into the water and did not resurface, the patrol said in an incident report. Janowski was found some minutes later and pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes after he went into the water.

