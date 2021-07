Separate traffic stops led to four arrests over the weekend all involving methamphetamine charges. • A Friday traffic stop on the Highway 15 bypass at Beacon Street led to the arrest of Danario Dwught Bell, 41, 230 Frog Level Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence of other substance; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle; and a failure to appear, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.