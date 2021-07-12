Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Check Out These Photos From Beaver Island in Northern Michigan

By Monica Harris
Posted by 
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is summer vacation time! This year, my husband and I wanted to do something different and experience a place that we had never been to before, so we chose Beaver Island. I grew up in Michigan, and my folks were so good about taking us kids all over our beautiful state. We used to camp a lot, hitting places in both the upper and lower peninsula. That being said, there really are not a lot of places that I have never been to in Michigan. I have been on Mackinac Island more times than I can count, across the Mackinac Bridge numerous times, and I am pretty sure there are not too many towns along Lake Michigan that I have not visited. I have also traveled to Lake Huron a time or two.

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Island#Lake Michigan#Northern Michigan#Sandy Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan DNR Event For Women Is Essentially Summer Camp For Adults

The Michigan DNR has announced that registration is open for their fall Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program and it's basically summer camp, for adults. On Wednesday the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that registration is open for its Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, which is set for Sept. 10-12 in Marquette County. The event will take place at the UP-Bible Camp, a universally accessible facility overlooking Farmers Lake, which is situated about 20 miles south of Marquette, near Gwinn.
LifestylePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

What’s The Coolest Thing You Recently Did? – #TQOTD

Steve went to the quad cities with his family and Christine went to Chicago to enjoy the “Friends Experience” and a big cup of coffee … LOL. I actually got to hang out at my buddies cabin and go jet skiing. I felt great about my cool thing till I saw all the awesomeness that you the Click of 6 have done recently. Maybe some of you will get a really good idea for your next adventure from these.
LifestylePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Olympic Sized Fun - Fish And Christine Podcast (7-28-21)

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

The New Mayor of This Michigan Town is… a Dog?!

It really should come as no surprise to residents of a little Michigan town called Omena that their new mayor is a dog. Their former mayor was a cat!. The town of Omena is located in Leelanau County, overlooking Omena Bay, which is on the western side of Grand Traverse Bay. The town has a population of about 275 people.
AstronomyPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Summer Sky Shows Start Tonight With Slow Moving Meteors

The summer meteor season usually gets ramped up with next week's Perseid showers, but we'll get an earlier show Wednesday and Thursday with some slow moving bright meteors. They're called the Alpha Capricornids, and they've been going on since early July, but they'll reach their brightest beginning tonight (Wednesday July 28) through Friday.
AnimalsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

You Might Want To Take Down Your Bird Feeders And Empty Your Bird Baths

An unknown disease is killing songbirds across the Eastern United States and it has been slowly spreading into the Midwest. The disease was first discovered earlier this summer and has been spreading ever since. Symptoms of the disease include lethargy, loss of balance, and crusty and oozing patches which grow over the eyes. The unknown disease leaves songbirds blind before eventually killing them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy