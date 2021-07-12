Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

See Zendaya Fangirl Over Beyoncé After Wearing Her Iconic Versace Dress

By Samantha Bergeson
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Zendaya Talks Playing a Modern Lola Bunny on "Space Jam" Zendaya is Beyoncé's biggest fans. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Victor Cruz on July 12, Zendaya dished on her decision to don the same sheer purple Versace dress that Queen Bey performed "Crazy In Love" in at the 2003 BET Awards. Zendaya recently rocked the exact same dress with an added elongated train for the 2021 ceremony on June 27 in a stylish throwback homage to the R&B icon.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Zendaya
Person
Victor Cruz
Person
Ryan Coogler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Bet Awards#Versace Ss2003#Looney#New Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Beauty & FashionKXLY

Zoe Kravitz and mum Lisa Bonet swap beauty products

Zoe Kravitz and her mom Lisa Bonet exchange skincare products. The ‘Batman’ star has revealed she and the 53-year-old actress are always suggesting new products to try and the pair also go on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse yearly. However, the 32-year-old screen star insisted feeling good in how...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Recreates One of Her Mom Diana Ross’s Iconic Photos

When it comes to the phrase “I got it from my mama,” Tracee Ellis Ross takes it literally. Going straight to the source material, the actress channeled an image of Diana Ross from a ‘70s editorial, wearing the exact same beaded necklace and a similar golden top. Of course, she capped it off by mimicking Diana’s pose with her hands behind her head and sharing side-by-side snaps of both on her Instagram. Why did she pay homage to her mom this time? Well, just because, it seems.
Beauty & Fashionmyk104.com

Chloe Bailey flexes on the ‘Gram in swimsuits from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection

While her sister and musical partner, Halle Bailey, just wrapped up filming Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Paris, Chloe Bailey is busy flexing at home on Instagram. “Flex Park,” Chloe wrote in the caption of a series photos she posted Tuesday that show her posing in orange swimsuits from Beyoncé‘s latest Ivy Park collection. Chloe got all dolled up with hair and makeup to model a bustier one-piece in the bathroom mirror and a long-sleeve two-piece on a balcony.
Chicago, ILPosted by
FootwearNews

Miley Cyrus Takes the Stage in a Graphic Tee, Short Shorts & Metallic Go-Go Boots at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus channeled the 1980s for her Lollapoolaza performance last night in Chicago. The “Slide Away” singer took the stage during the music festival on Thursday, opting for a retro-inspired look to go along with her mullet haircut. The ensemble teamed a blue tee, reading “Roy Halston,” from brand Alled-Martinez along with coordinating blue and white short shorts.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Iconic Style Again with Stunning Dress & Corset Belt Combo

As restaurants start opening back up and we get the chance to go out again, there's no better time to start rifling through our closets and pull out our best looks. No one knows this better than Tracee Ellis Ross, who already spends her days wearing iconic outfits that she models all over her Instagram. The Black-ish actress just had an evening out and she decided to share her elegant look with her followers.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy