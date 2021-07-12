Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Mother Missing for Weeks Last Known to be in Kalamazoo

By Lacy James
Posted by 
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Indiana mother of two has been missing since the end of June and was last known to be in Kalamazoo Michigan. An Indiana woman has not been seen since the morning of Wednesday, June 30, 2021. 29-year-old Jamie Ohlmann dropped her two young sons off at her parent's home in Clarksville, Indiana. Her parents assumed she was dropping her children off before heading to work. It was the last time her friends and family heard from her. Her parents reported her missing the next day and Jamie is currently listed as a missing person in the state of Indiana.

mix957gr.com

Comments / 2

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, MI
City
Jackson, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Clarksville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Hoop#Indiana State Police#Tattoos#Subaru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan’s Most Dangerous Inmate

He’s been called “Michigan’s Most Dangerous Inmate”. Robert Irving Latimer was born on 14 October 1865, in Michigan. When the people of Jackson woke up on the morning of January 25, 1889, the local paper headlines blared "Murder! Mrs. Mary H. Latimer Found Cold in Death in Her Bed Chamber. Two Gaping Wounds." She had been shot in the head and face. It was especially unnerving, as her husband had died just a year and three months earlier in 1887.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Can You Answer These Michigan Trivia Questions?

When you're in a small room with someone for multiple hours a week, sometimes your conversations can get banal. To liven things up, I decided to test my co-host on his self-proclaimed Michigan knowledge. WFGR's JoJo Girard, a native Saginaw-ite, claims to have complete insight of all things Michigan. He...
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan DNR Event For Women Is Essentially Summer Camp For Adults

The Michigan DNR has announced that registration is open for their fall Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program and it's basically summer camp, for adults. On Wednesday the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that registration is open for its Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, which is set for Sept. 10-12 in Marquette County. The event will take place at the UP-Bible Camp, a universally accessible facility overlooking Farmers Lake, which is situated about 20 miles south of Marquette, near Gwinn.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Farm To Become Concert Venue For One Night

The Kubiak farm, located between Fowlerville and Webberville, will stop harvesting hay, and host 20,000 people in September. The farm was hand picked by country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan to be part of his Farm Tour. It will be one of six family-owned farms nationwide to host a show.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

“Go Home Ionia Street, You’re Drunk”

If you have driven downtown Grand Rapids on Ionia Avenue, you might understand this comedy. A Grand Rapids Reddit user made me laugh with this picture and caption. The caption reads, "Go home Ionia Street you're drunk." I was most pleased with the proper use of the word "You're". After looking at the picture, it's the crazy street lines that make you scratch your head.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Man Home After Surviving Carbon Monoxide Incident

A Hesperia man has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home following a deadly carbon monoxide poisoning incident at a music festival. Kurtis Stitt was one of two survivors of the incident, which claimed the lives of three of his friends while they were camping the Faster Horse music festival near Jackson. The 20 year old Stitt had been in critical condition immediately following the mishap, which appears to have been caused by a faulty generator.
Barry County, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

41-Year-Old Barry County Woman Missing for Nearly a Week

Deputies with the Barry County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman last seen on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The family and friends of 41-year-old Rachel Hazen say this is out of character for the mother and grandmother to go missing. Rachel is originally from the Battle Creek and Bellevue area and had been living in Hastings, Michigan.
Brooklyn, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Positive Covid-19 Cases At Faster Horses Prompts Warning From MDHHS

The country music festival Faster Horses was not immune from Covid-19 cases, and that's prompting a warning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The MDHHS has confirmed at least 17 cases among attendees to the weekend music festival, which ran from July 16th-19th at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Comments / 2

Community Policy