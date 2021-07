It would appear that Loki managed to finish its run on Disney+ as it started, by setting a new record for the largest audience over the first five days for "Episode 6: For All Time, Always". According to figures reported by Samba TV, the God of Mischief ended his triumphant run with a massive 2.5 million views between Wednesday July 14 and Saturday July 18, which included a US viewship of 1.9 million. As was expected, the series added to its record-breaking opening episode by blowing away all that came before it with its finale.