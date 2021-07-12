Cancel
Choctaw County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Choctaw A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHERN CHOCTAW COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1224 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Crandall, or 12 miles southwest of Butler, moving northeast at 35 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Butler, Lisman and Pennington.

County
Choctaw County, AL
City
Pennington, AL
City
Lisman, AL
City
Butler, AL
