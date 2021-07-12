Arizona Rewatch Diary- 1st Half

Welcome to the 2nd edition of our re-watch diary series where we’re going back through each of the Huskies’ 4 games from last season throughout the month of July. I’ll kick things off on Monday recording my unfiltered (mostly) thoughts as I watch each of the games again for the first time in 8+ months. Then we’ll follow-up later in the week with an offensive and defensive deep dive since each of the 4 games were extremely different. Since this ended up almost 5,000 words I cut it once again into a 1st and 2nd half write-up.