What Shows Has Patricia Heaton Starred In?

Patricia Heaton is one actress that represents the “every woman.” Her characters have been ones that families, primarily mothers, can instantly connect with. During her career, Heaton has portrayed the exasperated Debra Barone, who is just trying to get through a day without dealing with her nosey in-laws in “Everybody Loves Raymond;” as well as the overwhelmed and overworked Frankie Heck on the hit sitcom “The Middle.” Part of what makes Heatons characters so popular is the fact that they have been some of the most relatable in television history.