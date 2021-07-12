Dolly Parton Looks Like a Queen in Stunning Throwback Photo Rocking Yellow Dress

Located at the foothills of the great Smoky Mountains lies a city called Sevierville, Tennessee. Now home to a host of tourist attractions like a Titanic museum and a constellation of chain restaurants, it’s greatest claim to fame is that it birthed the iconic Dolly Parton, a fact solidified by a bronze statue of the singer erected in front of the town courthouse. A proud mountain woman at heart, Parton has immortalized the love of her birthplace in many a song, her tinny voice and signature vibrato melodically recanting simpler times in a simple town—before an outlet mall broke ground. But much like her remodeled roots, Parton has grown into a multitude of paradoxes: flashy yet pure, wealthy yet humble, godly yet God-fearing. It’s the dichotomy of playing the role of both a revered superstar and down-home woman of the people that’s built her a 54-year career punctuated by 39 awards and countless nominations, a lucrative acting résumé, a namesake theme park, and various awards for her commendable philanthropic work.