Celebrities

Dolly Parton Looks Like a Queen in Stunning Throwback Photo Rocking Yellow Dress

By Samantha Whidden
Proving that she absolutely slays in any outfit that she wears, Dolly Parton takes to her Instagram account with a throwback snapshot of herself looking like a true queen. “You’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try,” Dolly Parton captions the post, which features her wearing a gorgeous yellow and white floral dress with a “Dolly” backdrop.

Dolly Parton: How Did the Country Icon Meet Her Husband Carl Dean?

Now, there have been some random meetings throughout history that have changed the world. Perhaps Dolly Parton meeting her husband Carl Dean outside a laundromat in 1964 is one of those happenstances that have changed the world forever. Dolly on Dolly, Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton breaks down the country star’s marriage and “open” relationship.
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire

July 30 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton says she will release a song with fellow country music star Reba McEntire. The 75-year-old singer shared the news during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. When asked why she and McEntire have never done a song together, Parton said she just recorded...
How Dolly Parton Is Literally Like a Cougar

Dolly Parton, an icon for rural Appalachians, especially those from Tennessee, is perhaps the most famous musician from the region. Millions of people recognize her telltale twang. Parton has several nicknames, including “the Queen of Country” and “the Backwoods Barbie.” Tabloids have also called Parton a “cougar.” It’s an odd moniker on several levels.
Dolly Parton’s Graceful Breakout

It was six years and 11 solo albums after the release of Dolly Parton’s solo breakthrough, Coat of Many Colors, that she sat down with Barbara Walters on ABC Evening News on December 6, 1977. After guiding Walters and the camera crew through her tour bus while gushing about the wonders of a life on the road for a restless woman from humble beginnings, she wielded her nylon-string guitar and serenaded Walters, and the American public, with an intimate rendition of the album’s opening and title track.
Dolly Parton released her first fragrance, and it even has a theme song

Every lady needs a signature scent, and every signature scent needs a theme song. That's where country queen Dolly Parton comes in. Parton recently announced the release of her first-ever fragrance, and in celebration of that, the music icon is also releasing a brand new song inspired by the perfume.
Dolly Parton Has No Intention of Slowing Down

Located at the foothills of the great Smoky Mountains lies a city called Sevierville, Tennessee. Now home to a host of tourist attractions like a Titanic museum and a constellation of chain restaurants, it’s greatest claim to fame is that it birthed the iconic Dolly Parton, a fact solidified by a bronze statue of the singer erected in front of the town courthouse. A proud mountain woman at heart, Parton has immortalized the love of her birthplace in many a song, her tinny voice and signature vibrato melodically recanting simpler times in a simple town—before an outlet mall broke ground. But much like her remodeled roots, Parton has grown into a multitude of paradoxes: flashy yet pure, wealthy yet humble, godly yet God-fearing. It’s the dichotomy of playing the role of both a revered superstar and down-home woman of the people that’s built her a 54-year career punctuated by 39 awards and countless nominations, a lucrative acting résumé, a namesake theme park, and various awards for her commendable philanthropic work.
Dolly Parton Confirms She and Reba McEntire Have Recorded a Duet

Country music powerhouse Dolly Parton just confirmed that she and country icon Reba McEntire recorded a duet together. We here at Outsider could not be more excited to hear it. The two female artists, electric on their own, came together to record a version of McEntire’s 1993 hit, “Does He Love You.” The original version won a Grammy and a CMA Award, according to Taste of Country, and “is considered one of McEntire’s signature songs.”
Dolly Parton Passionately Explained Why She Loves Touring, How She Isn’t ‘Faking’ On-Stage Energy

Dedicated Dolly Parton fans know that Dolly is all in when it comes to her live concerts. Fans will walk away from the show having experienced the show of a lifetime. And when you give it your all every single night for countless shows a year, things may start to feel monotonous. At a certain point, many performers have to fake enthusiasm while performing. But not Dolly Parton.
15 Best Dolly Parton Movies to Embrace Your Inner Country Queen

At this point, Dolly Parton qualifies as royalty. There's no disputing it—Dolly is a queen. (The Queen of Country, to be specific!) She's a grammy-winning singer and songwriter, generous philanthropist, and mega talented actress. On top of that, the absolute icon is a devoted wife to her husband Carl Dean and supportive godmother to Miley Cyrus! Suffice to say, the sequined matriarch and the empire she has built deserve some recognition. There are infinite ways to celebrate Dolly, from singing (read: screaming) along to her hit tunes in the car with the windows rolled down, all the way to taking a trip to Dollywood. And with Dolly's impressive list of big-screen appearances, you can also pay tribute to the star from the comfort of your couch!
Dolly Parton Surprises Husband with Playboy Bunny Photoshoot

You can bet Dolly Parton’s getting a big O-vation tonight for the surprise she put together for her husband’s 79th birthday. The legendary country singer got dolled up in an iconic Playboy Bunny suit Tuesday to give Carl — her husband of 55 years — a special 79th birthday gift … recreating her original Playboy cover from 1978.
Dolly Parton Poses In Her Playboy Bunny Outfit

Dolly Parton reenacted her Playboy photoshoot for her husband’s birthday. She says she promised to do another Playboy photoshoot at the age of 75, I guess she did…sorta. Dolly posed years ago in a bunny outfit, but because the magazine is no longer on shelves, she says she did this work. Dolly says she hopes the shoot makes her husband happy. She says she is going to sing to him as she presents him with the magazine. Too cute. And Dolly looks amazing at 75. She always smiles and gives thanks to her plastic surgeons for that! Got to love her.
Dolly Parton still ‘hot’ at 75

After sponsoring everyone’s shot girl summer by funding a COVID-19 vaccine, Dolly Parton just had a hot girl summer moment of her own. And Megan Thee Stallion agrees. In honor of her husband’s birthday, the legendary country queen recently re-created her 1978 Playboy magazine cover, which pictured Parton in the Playboy bunny costume and a bedazzled bowtie.

