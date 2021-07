Originally Posted On: Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval | Ins and Outs | Slick Cash Loan. Whether to cover an unexpected expense or consolidate outstanding debts, you will, from time to time, find yourself in need of extra cash. Unfortunately, getting a loan with a bad credit score can seem impossible because lenders consider lending you riskier. So, do bad credit loans with “guaranteed” approval exist? Short answer – yes. Although it may seem impossible, you can get a loan even if you have bad credit.