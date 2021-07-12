Cancel
Video Games

Bizarre Call of Duty glitch lets ‘unkillable’ players break into Gulag matches and wreak havoc

By Charlotte Edwards
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fRAT_0auXXV4i00

A CALL of Duty: Warzone glitch is letting players that can't die parachute into the Gulag matches of others and kill them.

YouTuber NTrippy revealed the flaw in a video called "New Warzone Gulag Glitch - Let's you into the arena to kill a player while you wait for your turn".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cg70n_0auXXV4i00
The glitch was spotted in Call of Duty Warzone

The video doesn't reveal how to exploit the glitch but it does explain what it can do.

NTrippy wrote in the description: "I discovered a glitch in gulag that lets you into the arena while you are waiting for your turn!

"You take no damage from the players fighting, AND you can kill them by punching them!! No, executions don't work.."

A clip in the video shows how a player exploiting the glitch can parachute into the Gulag and punch an opponent to death.

The opponent is, of course, confused about how this could happen.

The worst part is that they can't even fight back.

You could potentially seek revenge on the infiltrating player when it's their turn to enter the Gulag.

It's currently unclear which Call of Duty supporting platforms are affected by this glitch.

The YouTuber exposing the glitch said he might post further details in the coming days.

Call of Duty is no stranger to cheaters and people exploiting glitches.

Almost 500,000 Warzone players around the world are thought to have been banned due to cheating claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHynV_0auXXV4i00
Call of Duty has struggled with people trying to cheat or use glitches

