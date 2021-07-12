Cancel
Spokane, WA

Patricia Heaton celebrates three years sober

By Celebretainment
FOX 28 Spokane
 18 days ago

Patricia Heaton has celebrated three years of “freedom from alcohol”. The ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ actress offered her help and support to anyone else who is thinking of quitting booze or is in the process of doing so and asked them to just contact her with a message on Twitter. Heading...

